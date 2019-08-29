Cornercap Investment Counsel Lowered Its Universal Hlth Svcs Cl B (UHS) Stake by $1.36 Million; Market Valuation Rose; As Apple (AAPL) Stock Rose, Argentiere Capital Ag Has Decreased Its Position by $5.99 Million

Argentiere Capital Ag decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 63.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argentiere Capital Ag sold 31,702 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 18,298 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.48 million, down from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argentiere Capital Ag who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $944.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $3.48 during the last trading session, reaching $209.01. About 20.55 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – Apple’s massive cash pile shrank by $17.9B to $267.2B last quarter; 17/04/2018 – This Ukrainian Mac product has a cult following – and could hint at Apple’s future; 21/03/2018 – Jimmy Iovine’s Planned Exit Raises Leadership Questions for Apple Music; 02/04/2018 – Zuckerberg strikes back at Apple boss; 20/04/2018 – Captivate: Sources: Apple’s efforts to reduce its dependence on Samsung and line up LG Display as a second supplier for its iP; 13/03/2018 – US News: Apple Supplier Wistron Secures Land to Build New Site in Southern India; 04/05/2018 – Apple has nurtured partnerships with heritage luxury brands, starting with HermÃ¨s in 2015; 26/03/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Apple cobalt supplier is trying to ensure the metal used in rechargeable batteries is ethically sourced…; 14/05/2018 – APPLE ISSUES UPDATE ON ITS SYSTEM STATUS PAGE; 03/04/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch estimates Apple can save $40 to $50 per computer if it uses its own chips

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc Cl B (UHS) by 37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc sold 10,251 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.93% . The institutional investor held 17,454 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34 million, down from 27,705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $144.24. About 601,021 shares traded. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 20.73% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.73% the S&P500. Some Historical UHS News: 08/04/2018 – ProGrade Digital Announces SDXC UHS-Il V90 Memory Cards; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q EPS $2.36; 08/04/2018 – ProGrade Digital Announces SDXC UHS-II V90 Memory Cards; 18/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Universal Health International Group Holding Ltd; 08/05/2018 – Universal Health at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Will Transfer to UHS Certain Moveable Medical Equipment That Can Be Rented to Customers; 05/03/2018 UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES INC UHS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $135

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Patten And Patten Tn holds 6.55% or 314,589 shares in its portfolio. Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Liability reported 53,473 shares. Old Financial Bank In has invested 1.47% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Mitsubishi Ufj Trust holds 2.91% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 4.18M shares. Pettee Investors has invested 1.52% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Broadview Advisors Ltd Liability accumulated 4,000 shares. Harding Loevner Limited Partnership has 1.22% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1.37M shares. Horseman Cap Limited has invested 1.33% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Berkshire Asset Mgmt Ltd Company Pa has 27,981 shares. First Foundation Advisors accumulated 67,128 shares. 178,844 are owned by Birch Hill Inv Advisors Llc. Employees Retirement System Of Texas reported 657,100 shares or 1.88% of all its holdings. Eagle Asset Mgmt Inc holds 79,414 shares. Dupont Cap Mgmt Corporation holds 2.05% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 472,912 shares. Martin Currie stated it has 1.24% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Argentiere Capital Ag, which manages about $464.87 million and $230.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 10,000 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $5.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 27 investors sold UHS shares while 144 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 75.02 million shares or 8.95% less from 82.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Com holds 0% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) or 6,710 shares. Ww Asset Mgmt reported 0.04% stake. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag has invested 0.02% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Commerce Bankshares holds 1,790 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 73,001 were reported by Burney Co. Moreover, Daiwa Secs Gp has 0.04% invested in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) for 36,576 shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can stated it has 0.01% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund owns 28,097 shares. Moreover, California Pub Employees Retirement Systems has 0.1% invested in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Levin Capital Strategies LP has 8,909 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 25,754 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv owns 0.26% invested in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) for 1.21 million shares. Richard Bernstein Advsr Limited Liability Co accumulated 47,925 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Moreover, Mackay Shields Ltd Company has 0.06% invested in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Martingale Asset LP has invested 0.09% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS).

Analysts await Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.31 earnings per share, up 3.59% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.23 per share. UHS’s profit will be $204.42 million for 15.61 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual earnings per share reported by Universal Health Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.30% negative EPS growth.