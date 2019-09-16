Cornercap Investment Counsel Lowered By $864,302 Its Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) Holding; Id Systems (IDSY)’s Sentiment Is 1

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc decreased Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) stake by 18.38% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc sold 6,218 shares as Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ)’s stock declined 8.26%. The Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc holds 27,609 shares with $3.85 million value, down from 33,827 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson Com now has $341.88 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.95% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $129.54. About 4.50 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 21/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES – EUROPEAN COMMISSION GRANTED MARKETING AUTHORISATION FOR JULUCA; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns B2 CFR to LifeScan Global Corporation; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Discussions on Specific Future Actions Ongoing; 26/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend Increase Of 7.1%; 16/04/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly announce an academic collaboration with University of Oxford to investigate the effects of Jardiance® in adults with chronic kidney disease; 17/04/2018 – J&J – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NET EARNINGS INCLUDED AFTER-TAX INTANGIBLE AMORTIZATION EXPENSE OF APPROXIMATELY $1.0 BLN; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.00 TO $8.20; 23/03/2018 – GSK’s two-drug HIV regimen wins European panel approval; 21/03/2018 – J.J. Redick Might Be the N.B.A.’s Most Meticulous Player; 26/04/2018 – Quandl Launches Exclusive Corporate Aviation Intelligence Platform

Id Systems Inc (IDSY) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -3.20, from 4.2 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 14 hedge funds started new or increased equity positions, while 14 reduced and sold equity positions in Id Systems Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 7.96 million shares, down from 16.81 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Id Systems Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 8 Increased: 9 New Position: 5.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc increased 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) stake by 15,577 shares to 16,660 valued at $2.89 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Kansas City Southern Com New (NYSE:KSU) stake by 5,445 shares and now owns 35,675 shares. Cvs Health Corp Com (NYSE:CVS) was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Johnson & Johnson has $157 highest and $140 lowest target. $148.80’s average target is 14.87% above currents $129.54 stock price. Johnson & Johnson had 11 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of JNJ in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform” rating. The company was initiated on Friday, June 21 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Monday, March 25 with “Buy”. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Raymond James. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. Credit Suisse maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) rating on Thursday, May 16. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $15600 target. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, July 17 by Raymond James. On Tuesday, August 27 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bennicas reported 0.98% stake. Gradient Invests Ltd accumulated 0.59% or 82,245 shares. New York-based Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii has invested 2.36% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Hartford Fincl Mngmt has invested 1.59% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Arcadia Corporation Mi accumulated 4,722 shares. Cambiar Ltd Liability Co owns 308,284 shares. Tower Cap Lc (Trc) accumulated 0.13% or 13,937 shares. Pinebridge Invs LP owns 531,491 shares or 1.2% of their US portfolio. Rocky Mountain Advisers Lc holds 1.11% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 2,337 shares. Schmidt P J Investment Mgmt invested 2.15% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Markston Interest Limited Liability reported 43,849 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt LP holds 1.08% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 598,677 shares. Gamco Et Al reported 161,849 shares. Utah Retirement Systems holds 504,192 shares. Stock Yards Fincl Bank And Trust Comm accumulated 186,764 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity. 3,000 shares valued at $419,040 were bought by HEWSON MARILLYN A on Tuesday, June 11.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Suggests It’s 43% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Days Left Until Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Trades Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Will Lawsuits Sink Johnson & Johnson Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “J&J gains after opioid ruling – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s How Rising Litigation Charges Are Impacting Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings – Forbes” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.19 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

I.D. Systems, Inc. develops, markets, and sells wireless machine-to-machine solutions in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $107.55 million. The firm offers integrated wireless solutions that utilize radio frequency identification, Wi-Fi, satellite or cellular communications, sensor technologies, and software to control, track, monitor, and analyze industrial vehicles, rental vehicles, and transportation assets. It currently has negative earnings. It provides industrial and rental fleet asset management products, including on-asset hardware with mounting and user-interface options that provide an autonomous means of asset control and monitoring; wireless asset managers that link the mobile assets being monitored with the customerÂ’s computer network or to a remotely hosted server; server software, which manages data communications between the systemÂ’s database and wireless asset managers or on-asset hardware; and client software.

Analysts await I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.01 EPS, up 80.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.05 per share. After $-0.05 actual EPS reported by I.D. Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -80.00% EPS growth.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $167,675 activity.

More notable recent I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns I.D. Systems, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:IDSY)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “I.D. Systems Receives Stockholder Approval for Acquisition of Pointer Telocation – GlobeNewswire” published on August 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “TMUS vs. IDSY: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “ID Systems’ PowerFleet® for Logistics Equips Entire Samuel Coraluzzo & Torrissi Transport Fleet – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “I.D. Systems to Present at the 8th Annual Gateway Conference on September 4, 2019 and the 12th Annual Barrington Research Fall Investment Conference on September 5, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 21, 2019.