Cornercap Investment Counsel Lifted Position in Phillips 66 Com (PSX); Merck & Co (MRK) Shareholder Stratos Wealth Partners LTD Has Raised Holding

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Phillips 66 Com (PSX) by 11.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc bought 3,231 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 31,662 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.01 million, up from 28,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Phillips 66 Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $95.93. About 965,959 shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BOOSTS QTRLY DIV 80C/SHR FROM 70C, EST, 79C; 11/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY MAY RESTART GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER EARLY NEXT WEEK; 12/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY EXPECTS ALL UNITS TO BE BACK IN PRODUCTION BY MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66: Midstream 1Q Net Income $233 Million; 08/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY BEGINS REFORMER, HYDROTREATER OVERHAUL; 23/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 SAYS BORGER MAINTENANCE CRIMPING FUEL OUTPUT; 13/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 02/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Well Positioned for IMO 2020 Rule (Correct); 05/05/2018 – Praise for Phillips 66 — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 16/04/2018 – Phillips 66 restarting JV Borger refinery gasoline units

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 19.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd bought 10,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 65,927 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.48 million, up from 55,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $219.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $85.6. About 3.36M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 06/04/2018 – INCYTE & MERCK & CO. EPACADOSTAT STUDY DID NOT MEET ENDPOINT; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type Il Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and Platinum Chemotherapy as First-Line Therapy in Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC, Based on Phase 3…; 13/04/2018 – Drug maker Mylan is in advanced discussions to acquire Merck’s consumer health business, people familiar with the matter said; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers’ cancer drug Opdivo fuels growth, but revenue falls short; 03/05/2018 – Biotech unicorn Moderna raises another $125 million in expanded Merck partnership; 23/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Solicitor general urges Supreme Court to review a Merck product liability case about Fosamax labeling; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC…; 24/03/2018 – lmmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD Il Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Society of Gynecologic Oncology Annual Meeting; 03/05/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Type Il Variation Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy Combination for Treatment of First-Line Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC); 07/03/2018 – MERCK – TO ALSO PAY EISAI $450 MLN AS REIMBURSEMENT FOR R&D EXPENSES AS PER DEAL

More important recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Merck’s Keytruda Gets A Double Dose Of Positive News – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Leerink likes Merck in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha”, Seekingalpha.com published: “Merck Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) was released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Merck Reports Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alley Ltd Liability Corporation reported 85,023 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Com Inc stated it has 0.26% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Capital Planning Advsrs Lc, California-based fund reported 31,203 shares. Holderness Company holds 1.15% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 28,756 shares. Raymond James And has 5.58 million shares. Tru Department Mb Commercial Bank N A holds 0.05% or 4,654 shares. Grandfield And Dodd Ltd has invested 2.85% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Harvey Invest Ltd Llc owns 29,430 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund has 0.76% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 7.12 million shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 685,400 shares. Weatherstone Management owns 5,030 shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. Tru Of Vermont owns 0.73% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 101,608 shares. Payden And Rygel invested in 2.96% or 486,900 shares. Indiana Tru And Investment Mgmt Com has invested 0.21% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Hartford Management accumulated 27,285 shares or 0.78% of the stock.

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd, which manages about $2.15 billion and $2.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 8,776 shares to 149,781 shares, valued at $7.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nuveen Mun Value Fd Inc (NUV) by 42,522 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 142,060 shares, and cut its stake in Eaton Vance Tax Advt Div Inc (EVT).

More notable recent Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Phillips 66 (PSX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Could Phillips 66’s (NYSE:PSX) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019, Fool.com published: “5 More Reasons This 6.5%-Yielding Dividend Stock Is a Great Long-Term Buy – The Motley Fool” on August 25, 2019. More interesting news about Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Dropbox, Occidental Petroleum And More – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Phillips 66’s Q2: Back On Track With A 12.5% Increase In The Dividend And $3.12 In Earnings – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $912.27 million and $723.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Photronics Inc Com (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 90,113 shares to 25,427 shares, valued at $240,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Steelcase Inc Cl A (NYSE:SCS) by 89,530 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,025 shares, and cut its stake in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc Cl B (NYSE:UHS).