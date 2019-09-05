Cornercap Investment Counsel Lifted Its Verizon Communications Com (VZ) Position; PJSC GAZPROM AMERICAN DEPOSITARY RECEIPT (OGZPY) Sellers Decreased By 16.36% Their Shorts

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc increased Verizon Communications Inc Com (VZ) stake by 1035.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc acquired 63,239 shares as Verizon Communications Inc Com (VZ)’s stock declined 2.21%. The Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc holds 69,344 shares with $4.10M value, up from 6,105 last quarter. Verizon Communications Inc Com now has $241.40B valuation. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $58.37. About 3.41M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Verizon Owner Trust 2018-1 Notes Ratings; 08/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Verizon Communications $Benchmark 7Y FRN; 16/05/2018 – ALLIED MINDS PLC ALML.L – DEVICES THAT CAN ACCESS CBRS SPECTRUM ARE EXPECTED IN 2018; 23/04/2018 – Verizon Subscriber Numbers, 5G Technology in Focus — Earnings Preview; 26/03/2018 – FCC’S PAI WOULD BAR USE OF FUNDS FROM $8.5 BLN UNIVERSAL SERVICE FUND FROM COMPANIES “THAT POSE A NATIONAL SECURITY THREAT” — STATEMENT; 22/03/2018 – Synchronoss Renews Agreement to Power Verizon Cloud; 18/05/2018 – FCC investigating reports website flaw exposed mobile phone locations; 20/04/2018 – VERIZON SAYS HAS ‘BEEN PROACTIVELY AND CONSTRUCTIVELY WORKING’ WITH JUSTICE DEPARTMENT FOR SEVERAL MONTHS REGARDING INQUIRY -SPOKESMAN; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Postpaid Churn 1.04%; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO: BE A COUPLE YEARS TO GET LEVERAGE RATIO TO NORMAL

PJSC GAZPROM AMERICAN DEPOSITARY RECEIPT (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) had a decrease of 16.36% in short interest. OGZPY’s SI was 1.33M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 16.36% from 1.58M shares previously. With 839,400 avg volume, 2 days are for PJSC GAZPROM AMERICAN DEPOSITARY RECEIPT (OTCMKTS:OGZPY)’s short sellers to cover OGZPY’s short positions. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $7.07. About 116,305 shares traded. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) has 0.00% since September 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc decreased Renasant Corp Com (NASDAQ:RNST) stake by 28,550 shares to 81,065 valued at $2.74 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Universal Hlth Svcs Inc Cl B (NYSE:UHS) stake by 10,251 shares and now owns 17,454 shares. Lilly Eli & Co Com (NYSE:LLY) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Verizon (NYSE:VZ), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Verizon has $62 highest and $6200 lowest target. $62’s average target is 6.22% above currents $58.37 stock price. Verizon had 6 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Citigroup on Monday, July 8 to “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Hold” on Monday, March 18.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom, an energy company, engages in the geological exploration, production, processing, storage, transportation, and sale of gas, gas condensate, and oil worldwide. The company has market cap of $79.22 billion. The firm operates through Production of Gas, Transportation, Distribution of Gas, Gas Storage, Production of Crude Oil and Gas Condensate, Refining, and Electric and Heat Energy Generation and Sales divisions. It has a 2.11 P/E ratio. It also produces coalbed methane; and owns Unified Gas Supply System, a centrally operated system of natural gas processing, transportation, and storage totaling approximately 171.2 thousand kilometers that comprises 250 compressor stations with a total capacity of 46.2 thousand megawatts in Russia.