Cornercap Investment Counsel Increases Position in Mid America Apartmen Reit (MAA); Drexel Morgan & Company Continues to Hold Stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Drexel Morgan & Company increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 18.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Drexel Morgan & Company bought 5,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,680 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72 million, up from 28,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Drexel Morgan & Company who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $316.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $74.81. About 7.25M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 30/05/2018 – Exxon CEO Sees Oil’s Economic Gain Balanced Against Environment; 29/04/2018 – Exxon Says PNG LNG Plant Now Operating at Normal Production Rates; 14/05/2018 – Exxon Beaumont refinery overhauling hydrotreater, SRU; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CEO DARREN WOODS SPEAKS AT ANNUAL MEETING IN DALLAS; 29/05/2018 – Once mighty storm Alberto fizzles, but can still soak U.S; 25/04/2018 – Exxon Advances After Bigger-Than-Expected Dividend Increase; 30/05/2018 – EXXON SAYS BUYBACKS WILL DEPEND ON OIL PRICES, CASH BALANCES; 16/04/2018 – Saudi Aramco downstream profit lagged peers in H1 2017 – Bloomberg; 20/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL: FINAL INVESTMENT DECISION MAY COME LATER THIS YEAR; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: INDUSTRIAL USERS OF GRONINGEN GAS MUST SWITCH SOURCES BY 2022

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Mid America Apartmen Reit (MAA) by 23.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc bought 3,210 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,947 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85 million, up from 13,737 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Mid America Apartmen Reit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $118.74. About 699,235 shares traded or 41.49% up from the average. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) has risen 23.06% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MAA News: 02/05/2018 – Mid-America Apartment 1Q Rev $386M; 03/05/2018 – TEVA SAYS SEES FREMANEZUMAB EMA ACTION ON MAA IN 1H 2019; 29/05/2018 – ACORDA REPORTS EMA VALIDATION OF MAA SUBMISSION FOR INBRIJA™ (L; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Mid-America, Cuts HCP; 02/05/2018 – MID-AMERICA 1Q FFO/SHR $1.44, EST. $1.46; 13/03/2018 – MAA Announces Quarterly Common Dividend; 18/04/2018 – SHIRE – SWISS AGENCY FOR THERAPEUTIC PRODUCTS VALIDATES SHIRE’S MAA FOR INVESTIGATIONAL HEREDITARY ANGIOEDEMA (HAE) TREATMENT LANADELUMAB; 18/04/2018 – SWISSMEDIC VALIDATES MAA FOR LANADELUMAB; 03/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA, MERCK & CO.: EMA VALIDATED LYNPARZA MAA FOR REVIEW; 09/03/2018 – MENARINI SUBMITS DELAFLOXACIN MAA TO EMA

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $912.27 million and $723.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Portland General Electric Co. (NYSE:POR) by 14,085 shares to 22,690 shares, valued at $1.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Camden National Corp (NASDAQ:CAC) by 12,218 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,402 shares, and cut its stake in Steelcase Inc Cl A (NYSE:SCS).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $184,239 activity.

Drexel Morgan & Company, which manages about $275.57 million and $112.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,646 shares to 8,387 shares, valued at $2.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.