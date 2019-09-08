Cornercap Investment Counsel Increased Medtronic Plc Shs (MDT) Holding by $2.85 Million; Share Value Rose; As Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) Share Price Declined, Atika Capital Management Boosted Its Holding by $1.17 Million

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc Shs (MDT) by 470.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc bought 31,277 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 37,920 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.45M, up from 6,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc Shs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $146.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $108.69. About 4.18 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 07/05/2018 – Medtronic: Weinstein Led J.P. Morgan’s Healthcare Team in Equity Research; 06/03/2018 FDA: Medtronic Perfusion Systems- BIO CAL(R) Temperature Controller, Models: (a) 370, (b) 370I Product Usage: The BIO CAL(R); 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.10 TO $5.15, EST. $5.15; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Hires JPMorgan Analyst to Focus on Shareholder Value; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic PLC 4Q Adj EPS $1.42; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan US Equity Adds Medtronic, Exits RSP Permian; 29/03/2018 – Medtronic’s newest spinal cord stimulator, Intellis, was approved in the U.S. last year; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Income Adds Comcast, Cuts Medtronic; 18/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–DEFIBRILLATOR-MEDTRONIC-5838M1469 – VA25018AP76407899; 11/05/2018 – Cerus Endovascular Promotes Stephen Griffin, PhD, to President

Atika Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) by 15.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atika Capital Management Llc bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 114,000 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.90 million, up from 99,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atika Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Grace W R & Co Del New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $70.1. About 306,076 shares traded. W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) has declined 5.68% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical GRA News: 09/05/2018 – Grace Board Elects Yanai Independent Director; 07/05/2018 – DAVID WINTER – MAY ENTER INTO DISCUSSIONS WITH DIRECTORS, OFFICERS OF W. R. GRACE IN CONNECTION WITH DAVID WINTER’S INVESTMENT IN THE W. R. GRACE; 25/04/2018 – Grace Announces Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Grace Appoints Jeremy Rohen Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations; 10/04/2018 – W.R. Grace & Co. (GRA) Declines to Comment on Honeywell (HON) Speculation, Doesn’t Comment on Rumors in the Marketplace – Bloomberg; 09/05/2018 – Grace Board Designates La Force to Succeed Festa as Chief Executive Officer; 03/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – ENTERED INTO CREDIT AGREEMENT WHEREBY THE CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR NEW SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITIES – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – WR Grace 1Q Net $43.4M; 25/04/2018 – WR GRACE 1Q ADJ EPS 82C, EST. 73C; 03/04/2018 – Grace Completes Acquisition of Albemarle Polyolefin Catalysts Business

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Knott David M has invested 0.04% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Fernwood Investment Mgmt Ltd accumulated 18,910 shares or 0.92% of the stock. S&Co holds 2.02% or 198,970 shares. Colony Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corp holds 122,819 shares. Moreover, Pitcairn Com has 0.03% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 3,174 shares. Norinchukin Commercial Bank The accumulated 323,600 shares. Shamrock Asset Mgmt holds 14 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hightower Advsrs Llc invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Stoneridge Investment Prtnrs Ltd Liability invested in 1.29% or 48,302 shares. The New York-based Jane Street Grp Limited Company has invested 0.02% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Alley Communications Limited Liability Corporation holds 59,540 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Lc Oh reported 8,274 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. State Street Corporation has 0.41% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 57.63M shares. Bluemountain Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 5,330 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Farr Miller And Washington Ltd Limited Liability Company Dc reported 296,266 shares or 2.3% of all its holdings.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $912.27M and $723.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Integer Hldgs Corp Com by 12,075 shares to 13,760 shares, valued at $1.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc Cl B (NYSE:UHS) by 10,251 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,454 shares, and cut its stake in Borgwarner Inc Com (NYSE:BWA).

More notable recent Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “Why Did Medtronic’s Stock Grow 20% Over The Last 2 Years? – Forbes” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Medtronic Announces Planned Leadership Succession NYSE:MDT – GlobeNewswire” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Medtronic Announces Cash Dividend for Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2020 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold GRA shares while 71 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 56.65 million shares or 2.24% less from 57.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiemann Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has 0.27% invested in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Asset One Co Ltd stated it has 36,139 shares. Blackrock owns 0.01% invested in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) for 3.05 million shares. Tompkins Fincl stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Moreover, Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma has 0% invested in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Prudential Fincl holds 0% of its portfolio in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) for 3,893 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc has invested 0.14% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Cibc Asset Mgmt reported 4,572 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada holds 0.01% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) or 343,413 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt stated it has 1.54 million shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Adirondack Rech Mngmt owns 7,509 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System has 0.02% invested in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) for 105,051 shares. First Advisors Ltd Partnership owns 0.01% invested in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) for 42,454 shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can invested in 6,142 shares. Guggenheim Capital Lc holds 5,700 shares.

More notable recent W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Grace Acquires the Business of Rive Technology, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” published on June 17, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Grace Announces Increased Quarterly Dividend NYSE:GRA – GlobeNewswire” on February 07, 2019. More interesting news about W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “W.R. Grace Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Volatility 101: Should W. R. Grace (NYSE:GRA) Shares Have Dropped 34%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $15.32 million activity. The insider Dockman William C. bought 1,000 shares worth $68,210. 4,000 W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) shares with value of $276,160 were bought by La Force Andrew Hudson III.

Atika Capital Management Llc, which manages about $492.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ehealth Inc (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 107,000 shares to 93,000 shares, valued at $5.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc by 11,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,000 shares, and cut its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG).