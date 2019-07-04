Cornercap Investment Counsel Increased Its Medtronic Plc Shs (MDT) Stake; Cognizant Technology Solutions – Class (CTSH) Shorts Down By 5.84%

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation – Class (NASDAQ:CTSH) had a decrease of 5.84% in short interest. CTSH’s SI was 5.46M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 5.84% from 5.79M shares previously. With 3.91 million avg volume, 1 days are for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation – Class (NASDAQ:CTSH)’s short sellers to cover CTSH’s short positions. The SI to Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation – Class’s float is 0.95%. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $64.18. About 2.74M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 22.75% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS AT LEAST $1.09, EST. $1.12; 14/03/2018 – Cognizant Launches $300 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase; 12/03/2018 Cognizant To Acquire Bolder Healthcare Solutions To Expand Revenue Cycle Management Services For Providers; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q EPS 88c; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – COURT FURTHER GRANTED CO’S REQUEST TO ADDRESS ITD’S COLLECTION ACTIONS, SCHEDULED HEARING LATER IN APRIL; 19/04/2018 – Cognizant Completes Acquisition Of Bolder Healthcare Solutions; 15/05/2018 – CEO D’Souza Gifts 325 Of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation Investors (CTSH); 14/05/2018 – Comgest Exits Criteo, Cuts Netease, Buys More Cognizant: 13F; 21/05/2018 – Cognizant Moves into Top 200 on 2018 Fortune 500 List

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc increased Medtronic Plc Shs (MDT) stake by 470.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc acquired 31,277 shares as Medtronic Plc Shs (MDT)’s stock declined 2.65%. The Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc holds 37,920 shares with $3.45M value, up from 6,643 last quarter. Medtronic Plc Shs now has $132.52 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $98.81. About 2.20 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 2.43% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 09/04/2018 – Globes: Exclusive: Medtronic to buy Israeli co Visionsense for $75m; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s: Stable Rating Outlook Reflects That Medtronic Will Have Improved Access to Overseas Cash Balances and Cash Flows; 09/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–506R88070-ICD PROCEDURE-MEDTRONIC USA – 506R88070; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Adds Toronto-Dominion Bank, Exits Medtronic: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Medtronic Expands Focus on lnterventional Oncology with Its U.S. Launch of OptiSphere(TM) Embolization Spheres; 10/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC EXPANDS VISUALASE(TM) MRI-GUIDED LASER ABLATION; 16/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC BEGINS CLINICAL STUDY OF DES FOR BIFURCATION LESIONS; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Revises Medtronic’s Rating Outlook To Stable From Negative, A3 Senior Unsecured Rating Affirmed; 19/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC – RESULTS PRESENTED AT EUROPEAN HEART RHYTHM ASSOCIATION SCIENTIFIC SESSIONS 2018 IN BARCELONA; 06/05/2018 – CHINA EVERBRIGHT TO BUY LIFTECH STAKE FROM MEDTRONIC

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation provides information technology , activities and technology consulting, infrastructure, and business process services worldwide. The company has market cap of $36.54 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Financial Services, Healthcare, Manufacturing/Retail/Logistics, and Other. It has a 18.38 P/E ratio. The Company’s consulting and technology services include strategy consulting, business and activities consulting, technology strategy and change management, and program management consulting services; application design and development; systems integration; and application testing, consulting, and engineering services, as well as enterprise information management services.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Fund Mngmt reported 0.06% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Tci Wealth Advsrs holds 0.02% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) or 581 shares. Indiana And Inv reported 11,589 shares. Investec Asset Mngmt North America holds 1.11% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 162,483 shares. Principal Finance Gp Incorporated, a Iowa-based fund reported 1.12 million shares. Moreover, Thornburg Invest Mngmt has 0.42% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Moreover, Cornerstone Advsrs has 0.24% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). 5,032 are held by Dsc Advsr Lp. Beach Counsel Pa accumulated 3,800 shares. Strategic Financial Svcs has 49,984 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Zeke Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Indexiq Advsr Limited holds 0.13% or 62,128 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.18% or 941,129 shares. 880,646 are held by Citigroup.

Since January 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 6 sales for $898,716 activity. Shares for $48,650 were sold by Middleton Sean. Shares for $54,470 were sold by Telesmanic Robert. Kandiah Gajakarnan Vibushanan sold $34,015 worth of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) on Friday, January 18. $1.16M worth of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) was bought by Humphries Brian on Thursday, May 23.

Among 8 analysts covering Cognizant Tech Solns (NASDAQ:CTSH), 2 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Cognizant Tech Solns had 15 analyst reports since January 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan on Friday, May 3 to “Underweight”. Wells Fargo downgraded it to “Market Perform” rating and $75 target in Tuesday, April 16 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, April 25 report. The rating was upgraded by Bernstein on Friday, January 25 to “Outperform”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) rating on Wednesday, March 20. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $86 target. The stock of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has “Underweight” rating given on Monday, April 29 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Wedbush on Friday, May 3. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, May 3 by Goldman Sachs. The rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, February 7 to “Outperform”. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Sunday, March 10 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt reported 0.11% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Lincoln National reported 3,872 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Verition Fund Mngmt Lc reported 43,462 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Deroy & Devereaux Private Counsel holds 151,170 shares. Argyle Capital reported 1.58% stake. Stifel Financial Corp stated it has 1.45M shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Captrust Fincl Advsrs holds 0.07% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) or 19,229 shares. 56.94M are held by Massachusetts Ma. Papp L Roy And has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Blue Financial Capital Inc has invested 0.12% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Huntington National Bank & Trust reported 0.1% stake. Aureus Asset Ltd Llc has invested 0.05% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Pitcairn Com reported 3,174 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt owns 179,606 shares.

