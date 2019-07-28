Cornercap Investment Counsel Increased Its Holding in Cbs New Cl B (CBS) as Stock Value Declined; Shapiro Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position in Ciena (CIEN) by $11.42 Billion

Shapiro Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ciena Corporation (CIEN) by 14.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shapiro Capital Management Llc sold 305,885 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.83% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.78M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.45B, down from 2.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shapiro Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ciena Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $45.94. About 1.79M shares traded. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 32.62% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.19% the S&P500. Some Historical CIEN News: 06/03/2018 – Ciena 1Q Loss $473.4M; 26/04/2018 – CIENA REITERATES ITS EXPECTATIONS FOR AT&T IN FISCAL 2018; 25/04/2018 – Lumentum et al. Plunge on DoJ Huawei Probe; Ciena’s Gain? — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – CORRECT: CIENA SEES FY BLENDED GAAP TAX RATE 29%: PRESENTATION; 27/03/2018 – Ciena Introduces Enhanced Policy Capabilities for its Blue Planet Platform Leveraging ONAP Elements; 06/03/2018 – CIENA CORP CIEN.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $26; 31/05/2018 – Ciena 2Q EPS 9c; 13/03/2018 – Ciena Reveals New Solutions that Tackle Fiber Densification Challenges and Create More Adaptive Networks; 05/03/2018 Ciena FYQ1 On Tap: Street Looks to Cloud, 5G To Bolster Soft Telco Environment — Barron’s Blog; 31/05/2018 – CIENA 2Q ADJ EPS 23C, EST. 30C

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Cbs Corp New Cl B (CBS) by 25.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc bought 14,420 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.22% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 70,014 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.33M, up from 55,594 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Cbs Corp New Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $51.85. About 1.43M shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has declined 10.83% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 17/05/2018 – CBS DIV COULD DILUTE NAI VOTING INTEREST TO ABOUT 20%; 11/04/2018 – Redstone likely to replace Moonves as head of CBS if no deal with Viacom; 11/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Flowers Foods, Inc. – FLO; 03/05/2018 – Karen Tumulty: BREAKING: Charlie Rose’s misconduct was widespread at CBS and three managers were warned, investigation finds; 11/04/2018 – Shari Redstone is reportedly ‘likely’ to fire Les Moonves as head of CBS if the Viacom merger deal falls through; 16/05/2018 – A Delaware judge on Wednesday essentially called a timeout in the escalating feud between the board of CBS and its controlling shareholder National Amusements, owned by the Redstone family; 16/05/2018 – getting good: @CBS files its reply to NAI: “five independent directors of undisputed renown-former CEO and senior business executives along with the form dean of Harvard Law School–determined that (Redstone) was such a a serious threat to the corporation and shareholders; 12/04/2018 – CBS CEO Les Moonves could make up to $280 million if Shari Redstone fires him over embattled CBS-Viacom merger; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone Alleges CBS CEO Threatened to Quit If Board Didn’t Strip Redstones of Control; 14/05/2018 – MORE: CBS sues its controlling shareholder National Amusements, alleging breach of fiduciary duty, as it explores a deal with Viacom which is also controlled by the Redstone family’s firm

Analysts await Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.49 EPS, up 16.67% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.42 per share. CIEN’s profit will be $76.00M for 23.44 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Ciena Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold CIEN shares while 116 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 139.05 million shares or 0.34% less from 139.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Landscape Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 27,262 shares. Blair William And Il holds 9,300 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker holds 0.37% or 34,834 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 21,703 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers reported 1.02 million shares. Proffitt And Goodson, a Tennessee-based fund reported 3 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Com invested 0.02% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Envestnet Asset Mgmt Incorporated owns 27,347 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can reported 0.01% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). The California-based Dorsey Wright has invested 0.49% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Mercer Capital Advisers has 100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Usa Financial Portformulas Corporation reported 8,824 shares. Creative Planning holds 7,850 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) for 56,803 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN).

Shapiro Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.00B and $4282.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pq Group Holdings Inc. by 303,967 shares to 4.31M shares, valued at $65.32 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mosaic Co. (NYSE:MOS) by 263,525 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.15 million shares, and has risen its stake in Wpx Energy Inc. (NYSE:WPX).

More important recent Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Acacia Communications Stock Jumped Monday – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Will Ciena Corporation’s (NYSE:CIEN) Earnings Grow In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Ciena Corporation’s (NYSE:CIEN) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “You Don’t Want To Miss On Ciena – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $436,042 activity. $360,222 worth of stock was sold by SMITH GARY B on Thursday, February 7.

More notable recent CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on July 14, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Streaming Services Add Up: What Happened To Cord-Cutting To Save On Cable? – Benzinga” published on July 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Breakfast: Big Tech Grilled On Capitol Hill – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “CBS Stock: Broadcasting Circling the Drain – Investorplace.com” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “CBS Warns That DirectTV, U-Verse Might Drop Network If Deal Isn’t Reached By July 19 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 16, 2019.