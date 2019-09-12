Cornercap Investment Counsel Increased Fbl Finl Group Cl A (FFG) Stake By $429,030; 3 Analysts Covering BorgWarner Inc. (BWA)

Among 4 analysts covering BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. BorgWarner has $5000 highest and $4100 lowest target. $44.25’s average target is 12.77% above currents $39.24 stock price. BorgWarner had 11 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, June 28 by Morgan Stanley. Citigroup maintained BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) rating on Tuesday, July 30. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $4200 target. The stock of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, July 26 by Credit Suisse. See BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) latest ratings:

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc increased Fbl Finl Group Inc Cl A (FFG) stake by 78.78% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc acquired 6,810 shares as Fbl Finl Group Inc Cl A (FFG)’s stock rose 0.06%. The Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc holds 15,454 shares with $986,000 value, up from 8,644 last quarter. Fbl Finl Group Inc Cl A now has $1.51 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.30% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $61.05. About 51,800 shares traded or 144.98% up from the average. FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG) has declined 20.69% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.69% the S&P500. Some Historical FFG News: 23/03/2018 – FBL Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – FBL Financial Group Declares Quarterly Dividend; 29/03/2018 – FBL Financial Group Presents 2017 Annual Report; 19/04/2018 – DJ FBL Financial Group Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FFG); 16/03/2018 FBL Financial Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Fincantieri-Built Frigate ITS Alpino, Prototype Competitor for U.S. Navy’s FFG(X) Frigate Program, Makes Landfall in Norfolk; 03/05/2018 – FBL Fincl 1Q Rev $182.2M; 15/05/2018 – U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT AND F.B.l. ARE INVESTIGATING CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA – NYT, CITING; 03/05/2018 – FBL FINANCIAL GROUP INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $182.2 MLN VS $181.9 MLN; 03/05/2018 – FBL Fincl 1Q EPS 94c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 7 investors sold FFG shares while 29 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 8.54 million shares or 21.96% more from 7.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 17,871 were accumulated by Los Angeles Cap Management & Equity Research Inc. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0% invested in FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG) for 14,909 shares. Cornercap Inv Counsel reported 15,454 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership reported 3,576 shares. Brandywine Global Invest Management Limited Liability reported 0.02% of its portfolio in FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG). Thrivent Fin For Lutherans invested 0.01% in FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 2,627 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & stated it has 0% of its portfolio in FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG). Bridgeway Management reported 0.1% stake. Savings Bank Of New York Mellon accumulated 89,917 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada reported 2,364 shares stake. American Century, Missouri-based fund reported 7,009 shares. Group Inc reported 6,158 shares. Northern Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG). Invesco Limited holds 0% or 19,681 shares in its portfolio.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc decreased Sps Comm Inc Com (NASDAQ:SPSC) stake by 3,625 shares to 9,845 valued at $1.01 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Nextera Energy Inc Com (NYSE:NEE) stake by 2,581 shares and now owns 1,430 shares. Global Brass &Copper (NYSE:BRSS) was reduced too.

More notable recent FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG) Goes Ex-Dividend In 3 Days – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “FBL Financial (FFG) CEO Jim Brannen to Retire in ‘Early 2020’ – StreetInsider.com” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “FBL Financial Group to Present at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Insurance Conference – Business Wire” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

More notable recent BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” on August 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA): Has Recent Earnings Growth Beaten Long-Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Buy BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) For Its Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BorgWarner: Low Price, High Risk – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BorgWarner updates on Romeo JV – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 37 investors sold BorgWarner Inc. shares while 134 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 181.04 million shares or 0.21% more from 180.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parametric Assoc Llc has 962,649 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1,111 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 30,993 shares. Stifel has 0.06% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 562,678 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt L P, Connecticut-based fund reported 353,537 shares. Smith Salley And Associates invested in 0.06% or 9,739 shares. Johnson Inv Counsel stated it has 18,155 shares. Horizon Investments Limited Liability Company reported 10,217 shares stake. Silvercrest Asset Group Ltd Liability Corp holds 995,584 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Liability Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 6,787 shares. Moreover, Cambridge Advsrs has 0.07% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). 31,914 are held by Commonwealth National Bank Of. Ameritas Partners Inc reported 3,767 shares. Fil Ltd holds 4 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ontario – Canada-based Scotia Capital Incorporated has invested 0.01% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA).