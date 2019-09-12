Cornercap Investment Counsel Increased C H Robinson Worldwide Com (CHRW) Position by $475,440 as Share Price Rose; Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda Raised Its Holding in Six Flags Entmt (SIX) by $20.54 Million as Shares Declined

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda increased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp (SIX) by 53.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda bought 331,266 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.93% . The institutional investor held 948,489 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $59.28 million, up from 617,223 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $57.66. About 878,164 shares traded. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 18.03% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 06/04/2018 – PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND SAYS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH SIX FLAGS TO OPEN FIRST SIX FLAGS-BRANDED THEME PARK IN QIDDIYA, KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA; 26/03/2018 – West Coast’s Tallest Drop Tower Ride to Debut DC Super Hero VR Experience; 08/05/2018 – Six Flags Hosts National Hiring Day; 15/03/2018 LAUNCH: SIX FLAGS $544.8M TLB FOR REPRICE; CALL 2:30PM ET TODAY; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags: Taylor Brooks Will Become Accounting Chief; 02/04/2018 – TMZ: Blac Chyna’s Six Flags Stroller Fight Erupted After Being Called a ‘Hood Rat’; 26/03/2018 – CREDIT PACT AMENDMENT REDUCES SIX FLAGS’ BORROWING RATE; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – ANNOUNCED CONTINUED GROWTH IN CHINA MARKET WITH PLANNED ADDITION OF THREE NEW BRANDED PARKS; 04/04/2018 – International Expansion Continues with Six Flags-Branded Park in Saudi Arabia; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags Adds Five More Parks to US Portfolio

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc Com (CHRW) by 14.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc bought 5,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.72% . The institutional investor held 45,830 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.87 million, up from 40,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.77% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $86.6. About 696,431 shares traded. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) has declined 7.45% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CHRW News: 09/04/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 To C.H. Robinson’s Senior Unsecured Debt; Outlook Stable; 20/04/2018 – DJ CH Robinson Worldwide Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHRW); 01/05/2018 – CH Robinson Worldwide 1Q Rev $3.93B; 29/03/2018 – C.H. Robinson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Rts C.H. Robinson Sr Unscd Nts ‘BBB+’; 01/05/2018 – CH Robinson Worldwide 1Q EPS $1.01; 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Launches Rail Service, Connecting China and Europe; 11/04/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE FILES FOR PROSPECTIVE SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO OFFERING OF $600 MLN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4.200% NOTES DUE 2028 – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda, which manages about $986.70M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 143,907 shares to 326,474 shares, valued at $213.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.27, from 1.45 in 2019Q1.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $99,985 activity.