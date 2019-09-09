Cornercap Investment Counsel Holding in Verint Sys Com (VRNT) Decreased by $469,640 as Stock Price Declined; As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Shares Declined, Glenview State Bank Trust Boosted by $306,332 Its Position

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Verint Sys Inc Com (VRNT) by 18.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc sold 7,960 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.71% . The institutional investor held 34,580 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07 million, down from 42,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Verint Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $44.56. About 784,897 shares traded or 38.90% up from the average. Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) has risen 28.74% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.74% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNT News: 29/05/2018 – Verint Presents “Customer Engagement Excellence Awards” to Holland America Line and Navy Federal Credit Union; 28/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Verint in talks to merge with Israel’s NSO Group at $1 bln value; 29/05/2018 – Verint is said to be in talks to merge with Israel’s NSO Group in $1 billion deal; 29/05/2018 – Verint Systems is in talks to merge its security division with Israeli cyber surveillance firm NSO Group in a deal worth about $1 billion; 10/04/2018 – Verint Workforce Management Receives Perfect Customer Satisfaction Scores in Multiple Categories of New Market Report; 08/03/2018 – Verint Announces Details for Investor Day on May 14, 2018; 28/03/2018 – VERINT SYSTEMS INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.05; 29/03/2018 – VERINT SYSTEMS INC VRNT.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $48; RATING OUTPERFORM; 28/03/2018 – VERINT 4Q ADJ REV $322.7M, EST. $314.3M; 02/04/2018 – VERINT ADDS NEW INTELLIGENCE CAPABILITIES TO HELP ORGANIZATIONS

Glenview State Bank Trust increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 74.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview State Bank Trust bought 172 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 402 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $716,000, up from 230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $878.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.00% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1833.5. About 1.92M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 14/05/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY REPORTS AMAZON ALEXA SKILLS – OFFERING ORIGINAL; 18/04/2018 – Amazon Prime Has More Than 100 Million Members; 06/04/2018 – Cato-at-Liberty: Jeff Bezos and the Big Chill; 17/04/2018 – WhereverTV & APP Mastery Release Mobile Apps for Android, IOS and Amazon’s Fire TV Stick; 09/05/2018 – Amazon is working with Lennar to demo model homes that can be controlled by Alexa; 10/04/2018 – Google has launched the Google Home and Google Home Mini in India, following Amazon into the market. via @cnbctech; 30/05/2018 – Ex-Walmart US CEO slams Amazon for using cloud and ad profits to support retail; 05/04/2018 – Cramer: Trump’s ‘onslaught against Amazon’ creates major market risk; 08/05/2018 – In April, the parent company of Chico’s announced plans to sell products on e-commerce giant Amazon; 23/04/2018 – Pymnts.com: Amazon Ramps Up Robotics Efforts

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 19 investors sold VRNT shares while 75 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 96.79 million shares or 65.19% more from 58.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Com invested in 0.05% or 54,959 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 37.90M shares stake. Qs Investors Limited Liability Co invested in 0.07% or 110,997 shares. American Cap Inc invested in 4.21% or 1.52 million shares. 284,277 are owned by Axa. 41,179 are held by Amer Grp Inc. Etrade Capital Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Contour Asset Mgmt accumulated 493,205 shares or 2.11% of the stock. Raymond James & Associate, a Florida-based fund reported 50,192 shares. Quantitative Inv Mngmt Llc invested in 9,200 shares. Bernzott Advsrs holds 519,941 shares. Eam Invsts Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 27,104 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Switzerland-based Gam Holdings Ag has invested 0.03% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Cwm Ltd Company has invested 0% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Caxton Associate Limited Partnership has invested 0.05% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT).

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $912.27 million and $723.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Mls Inc Com (NYSE:GIS) by 7,390 shares to 94,395 shares, valued at $4.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Quanta Svcs Inc Com (NYSE:PWR) by 19,590 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,160 shares, and has risen its stake in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP).

