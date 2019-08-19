Cornercap Investment Counsel Holding in Universal Hlth Svcs Cl B (UHS) Trimmed by $1.36 Million; Oxbow Advisors Cut Its Popular (BPOP) Stake by $2.22 Million; Stock Value Rose

Oxbow Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Popular Inc (BPOP) by 74.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oxbow Advisors Llc sold 42,630 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.75% . The institutional investor held 14,950 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $779,000, down from 57,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oxbow Advisors Llc who had been investing in Popular Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $52.94. About 74,473 shares traded. Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) has risen 14.41% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BPOP News: 24/04/2018 – Popular 1Q EPS 89c; 23/05/2018 – POPULAR INC -AGREEMENT TO TERMINATE ALL SHARED-LOSS AGREEMENTS RELATED TO ACQUISITION OF ASSETS, ASSUMPTION OF CERTAIN LIABILITIES OF WESTERNBANK PUERTO RICO; 04/04/2018 Argentina’s Prisma piques Evertec’s interest; 23/05/2018 – Popular Announces Early Termination of FDIC Shared-Loss Agreements; 24/04/2018 – POPULAR INC QUARTERLY SHR $0.89; 09/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS POPULAR AT ‘BB-‘; REMOVES NEGATIVE WATCH

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc Cl B (UHS) by 37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc sold 10,251 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.93% . The institutional investor held 17,454 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34 million, down from 27,705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $148.61. About 136,103 shares traded. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 20.73% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.73% the S&P500. Some Historical UHS News: 16/05/2018 – Universal Health at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – Universal Health Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Universal Health International Group Holding Ltd. On Other; 09/03/2018 – Thai Endoscopy Devices Market 2018-2018: Focus on Access to Care and the Expansion of Universal Health Coverage will Drive Market Growth – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump warns Iran not to re-start nuke program; 02/05/2018 – Universal Health at Bank of America Conference May 17; 25/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL HEALTH 1Q NET REV. $2.69B, EST. $2.75B; 01/05/2018 – Tonic Health Selected by Universal Health Services’ Independence Physician Management to Streamline Patient Intake and Payments; 16/05/2018 – Universal Health Services, Inc. Announces Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Adj EPS $2.45

Analysts await Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.31 EPS, up 3.59% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.23 per share. UHS’s profit will be $204.40M for 16.08 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual EPS reported by Universal Health Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.30% negative EPS growth.

