Cornercap Investment Counsel Holding in Fidelity Natl Information Svcs (FIS) Has Lowered as Stock Price Rose; Dragoneer Investment Group Holding In Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Was Has Boosted

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Svcs (FIS) by 46.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc sold 10,344 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 11,807 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.45M, down from 22,151 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Svcs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $130.88. About 2.90 million shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 02/05/2018 – UnionBank of the Philippines Chooses FIS to Digitize its Lending Processes; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Profit Grows as Firm Raises Guidance; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Fidelity National Info Services’ Sr Unsecd Nts ‘BBB’; 15/05/2018 – Minor League Baseball and FIS Extend Strategic Relationship, Enhance Fan Experience Through Advanced Payments Solutions and Emerging Technology; 08/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL TARGETS 2021 EPS OF $7-$7.50: SLIDES; 29/03/2018 – CNH Industrial Capital Chooses FIS Technology Platform to Manage Commercial Contract and Lease Portfolios; 16/03/2018 – FIS Recognized for Best-in-Class Wealth Management Outsourcing by Family Wealth Report Awards; 08/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES INC – SEES 2021 PROJECTED EPS OF $7.00 TO $ 7.50; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q Net $182M; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.04-EPS $3.39

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 4.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc bought 52,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 1.12M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $190.30 million, up from 1.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $466.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $179.17. About 9.22M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding 4Q Rev $9.87B; 15/05/2018 – Alibaba and Tencent ease newbies aside to maintain lead in China; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Bets Better Payoff; 14/03/2018 – Top-Performing China Fund Manager Says Alibaba, YY, Look Cheap; 26/04/2018 – CHANOS SAYS HE’S NO LONGER SHORT ALIBABA; 09/04/2018 – SEMTECH – ALIBABA CLOUD AND ZHEJIANG PROVINCIAL COMPANY OF CHINA UNICOM JOINTLY DEPLOYED PRE-COMMERCIAL SERVICE FOR IOT BASED ON LORA TECHNOLOGY; 02/04/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Alibaba, ArcelorMittal and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trade Actively; 22/05/2018 – Alibaba’s entry in Pakistan hailed as boost for digital economy; 10/04/2018 – BRIEF-Ant Financial To Raise $9 Billion – WSJ, citing; 23/05/2018 – The 2 biggest things Silicon Valley misunderstands about China, according to a top Alibaba exec

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 36 investors sold FIS shares while 190 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 306.93 million shares or 6.17% more from 289.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Limited accumulated 245,715 shares. Greenleaf invested in 2,371 shares or 0% of the stock. Hexavest reported 0% stake. Jupiter Asset reported 402,908 shares. Fdx Advisors owns 5,867 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Keybank Association Oh invested in 3,336 shares. Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 168,919 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 3,521 shares. 2.84M are owned by Farallon. Hm Payson And Co reported 2,555 shares stake. Godsey And Gibb Assocs has invested 0.08% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Donaldson Capital Management Ltd Com holds 3,787 shares. Ajo Limited Partnership stated it has 0.08% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Jefferies Limited Liability holds 39,706 shares. Us Comml Bank De holds 0.07% or 218,656 shares in its portfolio.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $912.27 million and $758.55 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of America Corporation Co (NYSE:BAC) by 11,540 shares to 107,413 shares, valued at $3.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Duke Energy Corp New Com (NYSE:DUK) by 6,470 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,680 shares, and has risen its stake in Kansas City Southern Com New (NYSE:KSU).

Since March 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $544,142 activity.

Analysts await Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.40 EPS, up 5.26% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.33 per share. FIS’s profit will be $858.83 million for 23.37 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual EPS reported by Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.35% negative EPS growth.