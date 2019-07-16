Cornercap Investment Counsel Has Upped Stake in Phillips 66 Com (PSX) by $306,945; Ipswich Investment Management Co Holds Position in Ares Cap (ARCC)

Ipswich Investment Management Co increased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (ARCC) by 256.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipswich Investment Management Co bought 52,689 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 73,199 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26 million, up from 20,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co who had been investing in Ares Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $18.24. About 737,243 shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 6.22% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL CORP – ON MARCH 30, 2018, CO AMENDED AND RESTATED ITS SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – ARES CAPITAL 1Q TOTAL ASSETS $12.69B; 02/05/2018 – Ares Capital Corporation Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend of $0.38 Per Share and Announces March 31, 2018 Financial; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Two Ares XXXIIR CLO Classes After Reissue; 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL CORP – TOTAL SIZE OF A&R CREDIT FACILITY WAS INCREASED BY $25 MLN TO $2.1 BLN FOLLOWING AMENDMENT AND RESTATEMENT; 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA EXPECTS FY NET LOSS VS PROFIT YEAR EARLIER; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Two Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Ares Xxxir Clo Ltd; 28/03/2018 – Infra investor taps Ares EIF vet for U.S. push; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms Ares Capital at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 14/05/2018 – Principal Financial Group Inc. Exits Position in Ares Capital

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Phillips 66 Com (PSX) by 11.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc bought 3,231 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 31,662 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.01M, up from 28,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Phillips 66 Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $101.01. About 2.54 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 26.20% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.63% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 23/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Emissions at Borger, Texas, Refinery; 09/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Raises Dividend to 80c; 18/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Rises for 8 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 16/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Emissions at Borger Refinery in Texas; 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Presenting at Conference May 17; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q EPS $1.07; 03/04/2018 – RESTARTED PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE REFINERY UNITS TO BE BACK TO FULL PRODUCTION BY EARLY NEXT WEEK; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 – CPCHEM HAS FULLY RECOVERED FROM HURRICANE HARVEY AND CONTRIBUTED STRONG RESULTS IN QUARTER; 15/03/2018 – Venezuela’s crude sales to U.S. falls to 15-year low in February; 17/05/2018 – U.S. REFINERS UP AFTER OIL PRICES HIT HIGHEST LEVEL SINCE NOV 2014, MORGAN STANLEY RAISES U.S. REFINING & MARKETING INDUSTRY VIEW

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Monetary Mngmt Gp reported 0.29% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Co invested in 0.03% or 7,368 shares. Tdam Usa reported 6,951 shares stake. Luminus Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 167,946 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Country Club Commerce Na holds 64,787 shares or 0.73% of its portfolio. Boston Prns accumulated 766,308 shares. Wilen Corp has invested 2.65% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). The Delaware-based Reliance Trust Of Delaware has invested 0.19% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Piedmont Inv Advsrs has invested 0.3% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Ing Groep Nv reported 0.13% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Pacific Heights Asset Mngmt Llc has invested 1.24% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Linscomb & Williams holds 0.05% or 6,408 shares in its portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Rodgers Brothers has invested 0.3% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). 2,892 were reported by Thomasville Retail Bank. Kentucky Retirement Ins Tru Fund accumulated 8,341 shares.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $165,816 activity.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $912.27M and $723.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Summit Financial Group Inc Com (NASDAQ:SMMF) by 20,458 shares to 21,760 shares, valued at $577,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp New Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 169,213 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,160 shares, and cut its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc Com (NYSE:FLT).

More notable recent Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Phillips 66 (PSX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Largest Refinery In East Ablaze; Buy Marathon, PBF Energy, And Others – Seeking Alpha” published on June 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “3 Reasons To Consider Phillips 66 Stock – Seeking Alpha” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Things to Watch When Kinder Morgan Reports Its Q2 Results – Motley Fool” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “This Refining Giant Joins a Race to Solve Americaâ€™s $100 Million a Day Oil Problem – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 144.42 million shares or 5.40% less from 152.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluefin Trading Limited Liability Com holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 54,400 shares. Macquarie Gp Ltd holds 0% or 56,000 shares. 3,000 are owned by Covington Capital Mngmt. Horan Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 59 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs reported 500 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0.03% or 54,857 shares in its portfolio. Da Davidson & accumulated 0.03% or 94,843 shares. 548,472 are held by Ares Mgmt Limited Company. Camelot Portfolios Lc invested 0.85% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Benjamin F Edwards Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 7,060 shares. Lenox Wealth Management Incorporated owns 0.01% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 2,500 shares. Private Advisor Group Incorporated Lc invested in 0.04% or 121,815 shares. Duncker Streett And Company holds 0.31% or 78,650 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Limited Com holds 0% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) or 563,452 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Liability Corp owns 0% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 128,377 shares.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $101,711 activity. The insider Kelly Daniel G Jr bought $81,045.