Cornercap Investment Counsel Has Upped Its Occidental Petrol Co (OXY) Stake by $414,050; Srs Investment Management Upped Holding in Facebook (Call) (FB) by $120.68 Million as Shares Rose

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Occidental Petrol Co (OXY) by 17.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc bought 8,281 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 56,664 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.85M, up from 48,383 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Occidental Petrol Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $45.63. About 4.86M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT PERMIAN RESOURCES PRODUCTION OF 198 — 210 MBOED; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT TOTAL PRODUCTION OF 645 — 665 MBOED; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL 1Q CORE EPS 92C, EST. 71C; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL ON OUTLOOK FOR MIDLAND TO GULF COAST SAYS PIPELINE CONSTRAINTS WILL REQUIRE RAIL AND TRUCK UTILIZATION; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM OXY.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE VICKI HOLLUB SAYS EXPECTS PERMIAN RESOURCES BUSINESS TO BE CASH FLOW BREAKEVEN BY THIRD QUARTER; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL WILL LOOK AT BUYBACKS AS LONG AS OIL OVER $60/BBL; 09/04/2018 – Occidental Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CEO SAYS LOOKING AT USING ALTERNATIVE ENERGY FOR SOME PERMIAN OPS – CONF; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES CHEMICAL SEGMENT ABOUT $300 MLN PRE-TAX INCOME IN 2Q18E; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM – RAISED 2018 GUIDANCE

Srs Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (Call) (FB) by 36.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srs Investment Management Llc bought 625,297 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 2.32 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $447.36M, up from 1.69M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srs Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $533.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $187.09. About 7.54 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 23/03/2018 – CORRECT: GERMAN JUSTICE MIN, FACEBOOK OFFICIALS MEET MARCH 26; 12/04/2018 – Facebook is currently trying to minimize the fallout from its data scandal; 09/04/2018 – Two experts debate whether Facebook should get into health; 04/04/2018 – In Wake of Facebook Debacle, New Appthority Report Finds Tens of Thousands of Ad-Supported Apps Are Collecting Excessive Data; 29/05/2018 – Facebook to be compelled on parental consent for under-16s; 08/05/2018 – Facebook Shuffles Management Team; 29/03/2018 – Facebook has released a more detailed plan to fight election interference for the 2018 midterms More political ad oversight, less fake news; 04/05/2018 – Facebook Is Said to Research Ad-Free Subscription-Based Version; 21/03/2018 – The Boston Globe: #BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg admits mistakes in Cambridge Analytica scandal; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Adds Facebook, Exits Booking, Cuts AmerisourceBergen: 13F

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $5.82 million activity. Vangolen Glenn M. had bought 5,000 shares worth $242,650. Shares for $724,200 were bought by Brown Oscar K on Monday, June 10. Shares for $1.80M were bought by Hollub Vicki A.. On Wednesday, June 12 POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR bought $243,850 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 5,000 shares. Batchelder Eugene L. bought $437,790 worth of stock. $482,200 worth of stock was bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R on Monday, June 10.

