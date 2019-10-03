Cornercap Investment Counsel Has Upped Holding in 3M Company (MMM) by $2.69 Million; Otter Tail (OTTR) Shares Rose While First Washington Decreased Its Stake by $400,400

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 1438.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc bought 15,577 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 16,660 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.89M, up from 1,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $89.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $2.73 during the last trading session, reaching $155.65. About 2.87 million shares traded or 2.36% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 05/03/2018 – 3M appoints Michael Roman as CEO; Inge Thulin will take new position as executive chairman of the board; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Added More Than 3M Subscribers Over Past 4 Qtrs in Mexico; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED THE 12 DIRECTOR NOMINEES TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS FOR A ONE-YEAR TERM; 05/03/2018 – 3M Elevates Operating Chief to CEO as Thulin Moves to New Role; 19/04/2018 – Mexico 3M TIIE Rate Seen at 7.86% by End-3Q (Survey); 05/03/2018 – 3M: Inge Thulin Appointed 3M Executive Chmn; 08/05/2018 – 3M Annual Meeting Highlights 2017 Achievements; 16/05/2018 – WYNN DIRECTOR: SPECIAL COMMITTEE REVIEWED 3M DOCUMENTS; 03/05/2018 – 3M’s New Single-Patient Stethoscope Fills Immense Auscultation Quality Gap for Clinicians Treating Patients in Isolation; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q EPS 98c

First Washington Corp decreased its stake in Otter Tail Corp (OTTR) by 71.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Washington Corp sold 7,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.77% . The institutional investor held 3,062 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $162,000, down from 10,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Washington Corp who had been investing in Otter Tail Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $53.05. About 57,955 shares traded. Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR) has risen 12.14% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.14% the S&P500. Some Historical OTTR News: 12/04/2018 – ID Securities: 04/12/2018 – Governor Otter Proclaims April “Financial Literacy Month”; 07/05/2018 – Otter Tail Raises FY18 View To EPS $1.90-EPS $2.05; 29/03/2018 – Idaho Governor: GOVERNOR OTTER CITES SUCCESSES FROM FINAL LEGISLATIVE SESSION OF HIS TENURE; 20/04/2018 – OTTER TAIL POWER CO. REQUESTS RATE REVIEW IN SOUTH DAKOTA; 18/04/2018 – Idaho Governor: GOVERNOR OTTER AND IDAHO’S FIRST LADY MOURN THE PASSING OF BARBARA BUSH; 09/05/2018 – AlSense Announces General Availability and Premium Version of Otter Voice Notes, Designed for Business People, Journalists and Students; 07/05/2018 – OTTER TAIL 1Q OPER REV. $241.3M; 21/05/2018 – Otter Tail Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Otter Tail Power Co Requests Rate Review in South Dakota; 04/04/2018 – Idaho Governor: DECLO TO HOST GOVERNOR OTTER’S 101ST CAPITAL FOR A DAY

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $912.27M and $758.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc Shs (NYSE:MDT) by 35,085 shares to 2,835 shares, valued at $276,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ) by 6,218 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,609 shares, and cut its stake in Capital One Finl Corp Com (NYSE:COF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sumitomo Life Insur holds 0.37% or 17,889 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The owns 0.11% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 532,342 shares. Hexavest, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 1,885 shares. Conestoga Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 4,830 shares in its portfolio. Ancora Advsr accumulated 0.16% or 22,119 shares. Johnson Finance Group has invested 0.23% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Buffington Mohr Mcneal has 0.13% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 2,340 shares. Endurance Wealth Management holds 2,940 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc holds 0.28% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 7,512 shares. Trust Of Virginia Va owns 12,359 shares. Decatur Mgmt Inc reported 1.33% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Everett Harris & Com Ca holds 0.2% or 45,778 shares in its portfolio. Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia invested in 136,987 shares. Da Davidson, Montana-based fund reported 197,991 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt, Japan-based fund reported 12,049 shares.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.

First Washington Corp, which manages about $237.40 million and $202.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synchronoss Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SNCR) by 120,745 shares to 796,648 shares, valued at $6.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 74,138 shares in the quarter, for a total of 205,189 shares, and has risen its stake in Avalara Inc.