Cornercap Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Microsoft Com (MSFT) Holding by $490,815; Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) Holder Natixis Has Raised Its Position by $1.95 Million as Share Price Rose

Natixis increased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) by 96.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Natixis bought 36,032 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The institutional investor held 73,323 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.01 million, up from 37,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Natixis who had been investing in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $54.06. About 462,730 shares traded. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 06/04/2018 – TechNews: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey -; 26/04/2018 – Toronto-Dominion Lifts Mortgage Rate in `Biggest Move in Years’; 05/03/2018 – TD BANK GROUP ANNOUNCES INCREASE TO NVCC PREFERRED SHARE ISSUE; 27/03/2018 – TD BANK’S BRACA ENDS EVENT IN MONTREAL; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Canadian Retail Net C$1.83B, up 17; 03/04/2018 – TD Bank Launches Adaptive Financial Education Program to Support Individuals with Diverse Abilities; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK 2Q CET1 RATIO 11.8%, EST. 11.7%; 10/05/2018 – Toronto Dominion Bank Adds Aptiv, Exits Broadcom Inc.: 13F; 06/03/2018 – OrangeCo BizJrnl: AutoGravity Signs TD Bank; 07/05/2018 – TD Bank Survey Finds Small Businesses Have Major Growth, Hiring Plans

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 22.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc sold 4,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 14,231 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68M, down from 18,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $2.94 during the last trading session, reaching $134.84. About 11.78M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 03/04/2018 – GoodData Launches Analytical Insurance Solutions to Streamline Insurance Claims and Underwriting Processes; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft’s Solution to a Tech Threat: Linux, not Windows; 26/03/2018 – Coutts banker quits after report of harassment complaints in 2015; 22/05/2018 – Interstate Hotels & Resorts lgnites its Digital Leadership by Landing One of the Most Extraordinary Sales & Marketing Minds in Hospitality; 24/05/2018 – PowerObjects Announces Platinum Sponsorship for Microsoft Business Applications Summit; 02/05/2018 – The talks come as Microsoft rolls out plans to build two data centers in Abu Dhabi and Dubai next year; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Diminishes Windows Role in Cloud-Focused Reorganization–Update; 25/04/2018 – Zadara Announces GDPR Compliant Storage-as-a-Service Solution; 03/04/2018 – IRS Seen Blessing Tax Law Quirk That Could Help Apple, Microsoft; 09/05/2018 – Esri ArcGlS Online Users Can Now Access ArcGlS Data in Microsoft Power Bl

Natixis, which manages about $15.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Clorox Co Del (NYSE:CLX) by 46,495 shares to 103,135 shares, valued at $16.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 6,763 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 240 shares, and cut its stake in Yamana Gold Inc (NYSE:AUY).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $912.27 million and $723.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc Com (NYSE:PM) by 35,194 shares to 38,863 shares, valued at $3.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dover Corp Com (NYSE:DOV) by 9,110 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,760 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Ltd Shs (NYSE:IVZ).