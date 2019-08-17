Cornercap Investment Counsel Has Lowered Photronics Com (PLAB) Position by $811,017; Valuation Rose; Zillow Group (Z) Share Value Rose While Ancient Art LP Has Lowered Position

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Photronics Inc Com (PLAB) by 77.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc sold 90,113 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.33% . The institutional investor held 25,427 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $240,000, down from 115,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Photronics Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $598.23 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.84% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $8.92. About 556,722 shares traded or 31.68% up from the average. Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) has risen 9.43% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.43% the S&P500. Some Historical PLAB News: 22/05/2018 – Photronics Sees 3Q EPS 12c-EPS 18c; 29/03/2018 – Photronics to Host Analyst and Investor Event in New York City; 23/04/2018 – DJ Photronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLAB); 17/05/2018 – Photronics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Photronics 2Q Rev $130.8M; 22/05/2018 – Photronics Sees 3Q Rev $128M-$136M; 22/05/2018 – Photronics Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 Photronics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Photronics 2Q EPS 15c

Ancient Art Lp decreased its stake in Zillow Group Inc (Z) by 6.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancient Art Lp sold 87,454 shares as the company’s stock rose 53.77% . The hedge fund held 1.36M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.56M, down from 1.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancient Art Lp who had been investing in Zillow Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.41B market cap company. The stock increased 4.33% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $35.94. About 2.95 million shares traded or 1.22% up from the average. Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) has declined 10.34% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.34% the S&P500. Some Historical Z News: 21/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Take-Two Interactive Software, Zillow and International Flavors & Fragrances; 15/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: Zillow Group, Inc. Class C (Z), TPI Composites, Inc. (TPIC), And Others; 19/03/2018 – Seattle Mayor Durkan, Amazon, Starbucks, Zillow and others convene to talk solutions to homelessness as part of United Way’s Community Resource Exchange; 13/04/2018 – Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff said the company’s existing audience of sellers and buyers uniquely positions it for success as a real estate investor; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group Will Engage Executive Recruiting Firm to Search for New CFO; 11/04/2018 – Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff works from a treadmill desk with a view of Seattle’s Space Needle – take a closer look at his desk; 21/03/2018 – Zillow at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 11/04/2018 – Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff works from a treadmill with a view of Seattle’s Space Needle – take a closer look at his desk; 26/04/2018 – Zillow: Amazon’s HQ2 Would Spur the Biggest Rent Hikes in Nashville and Denver; 22/05/2018 – Next U.S. Recession Seen Beginning in 2020: Zillow/Pulsenomics

Ancient Art Lp, which manages about $961.48M and $549.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 50,000 shares to 2.59M shares, valued at $88.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $912.27M and $723.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mid America Apartmen Reit (NYSE:MAA) by 3,210 shares to 16,947 shares, valued at $1.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (NYSE:UNH) by 14,580 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,508 shares, and has risen its stake in Dover Corp Com (NYSE:DOV).

Analysts await Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.10 earnings per share, down 41.18% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.17 per share. PLAB’s profit will be $6.71M for 22.30 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Photronics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.08% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.22, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 23 investors sold PLAB shares while 57 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 61.71 million shares or 0.30% more from 61.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 14,798 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 13,545 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) for 2.61 million shares. Victory Mgmt has 0% invested in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) for 153,784 shares. 25,427 were accumulated by Cornercap Invest Counsel. Cortina Asset Limited Com holds 0.37% in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) or 633,200 shares. Ls Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1,983 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Segall Bryant Hamill Llc reported 177,814 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Llc holds 31,200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Street Corporation invested in 0% or 2.13 million shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB). Bowling Portfolio Management Lc owns 108,349 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt accumulated 0.01% or 62,672 shares. Moreover, Kbc Group Incorporated Nv has 0.01% invested in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) for 104,290 shares.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $9,250 activity.