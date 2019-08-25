Cornercap Investment Counsel Has Lowered Its Stake in Verint Sys Com (VRNT) as Market Valuation Declined; As Alibaba (BABA) Share Price Declined, Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Lifted Holding by $402,038

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt increased its stake in Alibaba (BABA) by 20.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt bought 2,209 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 13,142 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40 million, up from 10,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt who had been investing in Alibaba for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $428.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.29% or $7.37 during the last trading session, reaching $164.54. About 20.91M shares traded or 5.07% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 07/03/2018 – Jonathan Cheng: South China Morning Post, citing S. Korean sources: N. Korea may propose sending Kim Yo Jong to Washington for; 12/03/2018 – China’s Ofo Raises $866 Million in Funding Round Led by Alibaba; 03/05/2018 – Jack Ma’s Ant Financial adds two new money market funds to its platform; 23/05/2018 – With C.O.D. and Goat Promotions, Jumia Aims to Be Africa’s Alibaba; 05/04/2018 – First Class of Asian Entrepreneurs Graduates from UNCTAD and Alibaba Business School’s eFounders Fellowship Program; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – EXCLUDING CONSOLIDATION OF ELE.ME AND CAINIAO NETWORK, EXPECT REVENUE GROWTH FOR FISCAL YEAR 2019 TO BE OVER 50%; 10/04/2018 – BRIEF-Ant Financial To Raise $9 Billion – WSJ, citing; 07/05/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD BABA.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $230 FROM $220; 30/05/2018 – China’s Wanda Group, Tencent team up for ‘smart retail’; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – DURING FISCAL YEAR 2018, CHINA RETAIL MARKETPLACES RECORDED TOTAL GMV OF RMB4,820 BILLION (US$768 BILLION), UP 28%

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Verint Sys Inc Com (VRNT) by 18.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc sold 7,960 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.71% . The institutional investor held 34,580 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07M, down from 42,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Verint Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.85% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $52.75. About 417,205 shares traded. Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) has risen 28.74% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.74% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNT News: 09/04/2018 – Verint Showcases Mission-Critical Solutions that Enable Organizations to Strengthen Security, Improve Investigations and Reduce; 29/05/2018 – Verint Presents “Customer Engagement Excellence Awards” to Holland America Line and Navy Federal Credit Union; 28/05/2018 – Verint in talks to merge with Israel’s NSO Group at $1 bln value; 14/05/2018 – Global Research Commissioned by Verint Shows Consumers Becoming More Comfortable with Automation in Work Environments; 30/04/2018 – Stockport Metropolitan Borough Council Advances Digital-First Approach With Verint; 28/05/2018 – VERINT IN TALKS TO MERGE ITS SECURITY DIVISION WITH ISRAEL’S NSO GROUP AT $1 BLN VALUE; 29/05/2018 – Verint Systems is in talks to merge its security division with Israeli cyber surveillance firm NSO Group in a deal worth about $1 billion; 02/04/2018 – VERINT ADDS NEW INTELLIGENCE CAPABILITIES TO HELP ORGANIZATIONS; 28/03/2018 – Verint Expects EPS of $3.09 at the Midpoint for the Year; 28/03/2018 – VERINT 4Q ADJ REV $322.7M, EST. $314.3M

Analysts await Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.58 EPS, up 3.57% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.56 per share. VRNT’s profit will be $38.15M for 22.74 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by Verint Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.00% EPS growth.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $912.27 million and $723.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Quanta Svcs Inc Com (NYSE:PWR) by 19,590 shares to 56,160 shares, valued at $2.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mid America Apartmen Reit (NYSE:MAA) by 3,210 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,947 shares, and has risen its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc Com (NYSE:PM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 19 investors sold VRNT shares while 75 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 96.79 million shares or 65.19% more from 58.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership reported 225,481 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt stated it has 0% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Moreover, Cetera Advsr Lc has 0.02% invested in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) for 6,497 shares. Principal Gp accumulated 30,314 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag reported 446,569 shares stake. Proshare Advsrs Limited Company accumulated 9,993 shares or 0% of the stock. Vanguard Group Incorporated reported 0.01% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Bernzott Capital Advsr stated it has 3.77% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Jefferies Gp Limited Liability Company has 10,180 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Zacks Investment Mngmt holds 0.2% or 154,107 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Huntington Bancorp reported 0% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). 26,291 were accumulated by Hsbc Hldg Public Lc. Asset Management One Ltd holds 31,130 shares. Seizert Capital Partners invested in 0.08% or 28,497 shares.

