Cornercap Investment Counsel Has Lowered Holding in Northrop Grumman Com (NOC) by $2.92 Million as Market Value Rose; Northstar Group Trimmed Its Union Pacific (UNP) Holding by $378,222

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp Com (NOC) by 78.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc sold 9,055 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.45% . The institutional investor held 2,475 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $800,000, down from 11,530 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Northrop Grumman Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.87% or $10.97 during the last trading session, reaching $371.18. About 1.12 million shares traded or 26.01% up from the average. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has risen 17.21% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 04/05/2018 – SpaceNews: BREAKING: Air Force awards contracts to Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman for future missile-warning satellite cons; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP – CURRENTLY EXPECTS ITS DEAL OF ORBITAL ATK WILL CLOSE IN THE FIRST HALF OF THIS YEAR; 09/03/2018 – Orbital/Northrop expected to close in first half of 2018 sans divests; 25/04/2018 – NOC SEES FY EPS $15.40 TO $15.65, SAW $15 TO $15.25; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP SEES 2018 REV ABOUT $27,000 MLN – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP.: POLAND IN PACT TO BUY NORTHROP; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN BOOSTS FORECAST; 31/05/2018 – NORTHROP COO: ORBITAL ATK DEAL ON TRACK TO CLOSE END OF 2Q; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Northrop Grumman ‘A-2’ Short-Term Rating; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP NOC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $15.45 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Northstar Group Inc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 11.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Group Inc sold 2,238 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 17,358 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.94M, down from 19,596 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Group Inc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $162.69. About 3.21M shares traded or 2.50% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 12/03/2018 – UNP KANSAS INVESTMENT PART OF $3.3B NETWORK INVESTMENT FOR 2018; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CFO SAYS TARIFFS WOULD HURT U.S. JOBS; 23/05/2018 – Union Pacific Chief Praises GE-Wabtec Railroad Deal; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 02:27 PM; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC BELIEVES `COOLER HEADS WILL PREVAIL’ ON TARIFFS; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: FULL PTC IMPLEMENTED ON PASSENGER LINES BY 2018; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO FULLY IMPLEMENT PTC BY `NO LATER’ THAN 2020; 19/03/2018 – LISC: Union Pacific gives $3M to bolster U.S. workforce, lift communities; 07/05/2018 – Union Pacific is Top Class I Railroad on Military Times’ Best for Vets Employer Rankings; 09/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/09/2018 04:07 PM

Northstar Group Inc, which manages about $236.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 1,480 shares to 6,544 shares, valued at $1.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6,927 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,428 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board invested in 158,249 shares. Vestor Lc accumulated 43,997 shares or 1.31% of the stock. Ima Wealth stated it has 320 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc owns 28,682 shares. Allsquare Wealth Ltd Llc holds 183 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt holds 0.12% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) or 41,555 shares. Voya Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.72% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Stock Yards Bank & Trust And Trust Co has invested 0.13% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Proffitt & Goodson Inc holds 0% or 11 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Chemung Canal Tru Communication has invested 1.5% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Dock Street Asset Management Incorporated reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Hilltop Inc has 0.41% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Moreover, Fdx Advsrs Inc has 0.05% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 7,544 shares. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Llc reported 0.24% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Cim Ltd Liability reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP).

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71B for 16.74 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 61 investors sold NOC shares while 277 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 195 raised stakes. 137.21 million shares or 0.21% more from 136.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moors And Cabot invested in 3,418 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Jlb Associates holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) for 1,802 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt LP reported 83,000 shares. Narwhal Capital Mgmt invested in 21,060 shares or 1.41% of the stock. D E Shaw And Communications owns 1,447 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt Equity Research holds 17,164 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Lowe Brockenbrough Incorporated holds 0.03% or 670 shares. Natixis holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) for 147,490 shares. Moreover, Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia has 0.05% invested in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) for 37,392 shares. Horizon Invs Llc has 873 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. C M Bidwell And Assocs invested in 32 shares. Godsey Gibb Assoc holds 932 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Voya Mgmt invested in 66,707 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Kingfisher Capital Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.62% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Rockland accumulated 0.03% or 798 shares.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $912.27M and $758.55M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kansas City Southern Com New (NYSE:KSU) by 5,445 shares to 35,675 shares, valued at $4.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Akamai Technologies Inc Com (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 6,195 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,025 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp Com (NYSE:CVS).