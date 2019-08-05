Cornercap Investment Counsel Has Lifted Pvh Com (PVH) Holding by $589,270; Unilever N V (UN) Stake Increased by Renaissance Technologies Llc

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Pvh Corp Com (PVH) by 15.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc bought 4,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.70% . The institutional investor held 36,458 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.45M, up from 31,588 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Pvh Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.78% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $80.5. About 2.20M shares traded or 51.35% up from the average. PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) has declined 42.00% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.00% the S&P500. Some Historical PVH News: 29/05/2018 – S&P: PVH Stable Outlook Reflects Good Cash Flow Generating Capabilities; 30/05/2018 – PVH CEO on China tariff threats: ‘Cooler heads will prevail’ @JimCramer; 15/05/2018 – ADAGE ADDED MSCC, EQIX, EIX, DHR, PVH IN 1Q: 13F; 29/05/2018 – S&P Raises PVH Corporate Credit Rating to ‘BBB-‘ From ‘BB+’; 28/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: PVH, GME, PRGS & more; 30/05/2018 – PVH CORP – REVENUE IN CALVIN KLEIN BUSINESS FOR QUARTER INCREASED 18% TO $890 MLN; 30/05/2018 – PVH CORP – REVENUE IN 2018 IS PROJECTED TO INCREASE APPROXIMATELY 6%; 17/04/2018 – PVH Corp. Announces Partnership with WWF to Preserve and Protect Global Water Re; 30/05/2018 – PVH CORP QTRLY CALVIN KLEIN NORTH AMERICA COMPARABLE STORE SALES INCREASE OF 5%; 13/03/2018 – PVH Corp. to Host Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Earnings Results

Renaissance Technologies Llc increased its stake in Unilever N V (UN) by 417.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Technologies Llc bought 472,937 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The hedge fund held 586,200 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.17 million, up from 113,263 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Technologies Llc who had been investing in Unilever N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $151.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $57.64. About 1.19M shares traded or 23.33% up from the average. Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UN) has risen 0.68% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.68% the S&P500. Some Historical UN News: 28/03/2018 – Unilever: 25 Jobs to Be Created in Norwich with New Milling Facility; 02/05/2018 – UNILEVER SAYS ALL RESOLUTIONS APPROVED AT AGM; 20/03/2018 – Unilever Wants to Filter China’s Foul Air Before It’s Cleaned Up; 15/03/2018 – UNILEVER CFO GRAEME PITKETHLY SPEAKS ON CALL; 14/05/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER 4Q NET INCOME 13.5B RUPEES; 15/03/2018 – Unilever says decision to quit UK `nothing to do with Brexit’; 10/05/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA TO SEEK SHAREHOLDER VOTE ON MAY 10 TO SELL SPREADS BUSINESS TO PRIVATE EQUITY FIRM KKR -NOTICE TO INVESTORS; 21/03/2018 – Unilever NV CDS Widens 4 Bps, Most in 10 Months; 24/05/2018 – Unilever’s Ghana Unit Sees Growing Economy to Bolster Sales; 30/05/2018 – FITCH: NO RTG IMPACT FROM UNILEVER’S PROPOSED BOND TERMS CHANGE

More recent Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Unilever: Eyeing Growth Opportunities In Emerging Markets – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Unilever N.V. (UN) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “9 Dividend Stocks to Buy to Suit Any Investing Style – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 24, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Renaissance Technologies Llc, which manages about $63.99B and $110.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aspen Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 548,400 shares to 3.43 million shares, valued at $357.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oil Sts Intl Inc (NYSE:OIS) by 32,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400,600 shares, and cut its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DLS).

Since May 31, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $99,408 activity.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $912.27 million and $723.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Summit Financial Group Inc Com (NASDAQ:SMMF) by 20,458 shares to 21,760 shares, valued at $577,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Steelcase Inc Cl A (NYSE:SCS) by 89,530 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,025 shares, and cut its stake in Camden National Corp (NASDAQ:CAC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold PVH shares while 121 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 69.26 million shares or 1.90% less from 70.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Delphi Mgmt Ma owns 1.48% invested in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) for 13,091 shares. Cleararc Capital, a Ohio-based fund reported 1,828 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested 0.01% of its portfolio in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). Dynamic Management Limited has 9,200 shares. Andra Ap holds 0.2% or 57,100 shares. 359 are owned by Huntington Bank & Trust. 940,454 were reported by D E Shaw And Com. Metropolitan Life Insurance Communication New York has invested 0.05% in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). 1,900 were accumulated by Robecosam Ag. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 0% or 351,700 shares. Essex Investment Management Ltd reported 0% in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). Hsbc Holding Public Limited Liability Co reported 75,277 shares stake. Pension Service holds 0.05% of its portfolio in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) for 108,886 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Co invested 0.02% of its portfolio in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). Van Eck Assocs Corp holds 297 shares.