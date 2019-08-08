Cornercap Investment Counsel Has Lifted Epr Pptys Com Sh Ben Int (EPR) Position by $1.50 Million; As Caredx (CDNA) Market Value Rose, Iszo Capital Management LP Cut Holding

Iszo Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (CDNA) by 74.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iszo Capital Management Lp sold 966,283 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.10% . The hedge fund held 327,106 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.31M, down from 1.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iszo Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Caredx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $27.88. About 320,164 shares traded. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 170.83% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 170.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-BEGINNING ON JUNE 1, CO WILL BE EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTOR OF ILLUMINA’S TRUSIGHT HLA V1 AND V2 PRODUCT LINES, ASSOCIATED ASSIGN HLA SOFTWARE; 09/05/2018 – CAREDX IN LICENSE & COMMERCIALIZATION PACT WITH ILLUMINA; 22/04/2018 – DJ CareDx Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDNA); 24/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within LATAM Airlines Group S.A, Tupperware Brands, NorthWestern,; 22/03/2018 – CAREDX INC CDNA.O FY2018 REV VIEW $61.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/04/2018 – CareDx Launches HeartCare® for Heart Transplant Recipients; 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Made One-Time Payment to Illumina and Will Pay Royalties on Sales of Future Commercialized Products; 18/04/2018 – CareDx Closes Debt Refinancing; 18/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – PROCEEDS OF TRANCHE A TERM LOAN WILL BE USED FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES AND FOR REPAYMENT OF CO’S OUTSTANDING INDEBTEDNESS; 13/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – OLERUP QTYPE RECEIVED CE MARK APPROVAL AND IS AVAILABLE ON BOTH ROCHE & APPLIED BIOSYSTEMS PLATFORMS

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Epr Pptys Com Sh Ben Int (EPR) by 149.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc bought 19,725 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.25% . The institutional investor held 32,960 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.54M, up from 13,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Epr Pptys Com Sh Ben Int for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $76.54. About 115,949 shares traded. EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) has risen 12.43% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EPR News: 26/04/2018 – PGGM Investments Buys New 1.7% Position in EPR; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties Had Seen 2018 Adj FFO/Share $5.23-$5.38; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties 1Q Rev $155M; 11/04/2018 – EDF CEO LEVY SAYS COST WOULD BE 60 TO 70 EUROS/MWH FOR EPR THAT ARE BUILT IN SERIES; 29/03/2018 – EPR Properties: Until New CIO Is Named, Heads of Primary Investment Segments to Report Directly to CEO Greg Silvers; 29/03/2018 – EPR Properties: Chief Investment Officer Morgan G. Earnest II to Transition to Non-officer Role of Executive Advisor; 08/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES – CONFIRMING 2018 INVESTMENT SPENDING GUIDANCE OF A RANGE OF $400.0 MLN TO $700.0 MLN; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties Backs 2018 Investment Spending $400M-$700M; 08/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES EPR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $5.75 TO $5.90; 19/03/2018 – EPR Properties Declares Monthly Dividend for Common Shareholders and Quarterly Dividends for Preferred Shareholders

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 27 investors sold EPR shares while 94 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 62.05 million shares or 0.08% less from 62.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 46,629 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 3,090 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hgk Asset Management has 0.09% invested in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) for 3,698 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 76,327 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Mason Street Advisors Lc reported 39,833 shares. State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 210,800 shares. 3,594 were accumulated by Sigma Planning Corporation. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Com has 0.05% invested in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Advisors Asset Inc invested 0% in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Amundi Pioneer Asset has invested 0% in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Alpha Windward Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 256 shares. Exane Derivatives stated it has 0% of its portfolio in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has 0% invested in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) for 228 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Holdings Inc accumulated 0% or 46,023 shares. Loomis Sayles And Com LP owns 8,825 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $912.27 million and $723.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Steelcase Inc Cl A (NYSE:SCS) by 89,530 shares to 10,025 shares, valued at $146,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Photronics Inc Com (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 90,113 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,427 shares, and cut its stake in Summit Financial Group Inc Com (NASDAQ:SMMF).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $1.16 million activity. The insider Peterson Mark Alan sold 3,000 shares worth $225,120.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.44, from 2.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 11 investors sold CDNA shares while 44 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 35.39 million shares or 3.39% more from 34.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo Mn invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Lord Abbett And Com Llc reported 2.22M shares. Wesbanco Bancorporation holds 0.04% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 25,517 shares. Citigroup reported 6,552 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pier Cap Ltd Liability Corporation owns 154,132 shares for 0.75% of their portfolio. Bamco Ny stated it has 360,492 shares. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement has 0% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Timpani Lc reported 136,167 shares stake. Blackrock has invested 0% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc reported 421 shares stake. Axiom Ltd Co De has invested 0.1% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 12,758 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Us State Bank De holds 0% or 1,195 shares. Waddell Reed invested 0.1% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Point72 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 10,372 shares.

