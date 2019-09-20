Cornercap Investment Counsel Has Increased By $1.42 Million Its Universal Hlth Svcs Cl B (UHS) Stake; CINEPLEX ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (CPXGF) Shorts Raised By 105.9%

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc increased Universal Hlth Svcs Inc Cl B (UHS) stake by 62.73% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc acquired 10,949 shares as Universal Hlth Svcs Inc Cl B (UHS)’s stock rose 20.93%. The Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc holds 28,403 shares with $3.70M value, up from 17,454 last quarter. Universal Hlth Svcs Inc Cl B now has $13.17 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $150.81. About 254,420 shares traded. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 20.73% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.73% the S&P500. Some Historical UHS News: 16/05/2018 – Universal Health Services, Inc. Announces Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Universal Health at Bank of America Conference May 17; 19/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Universal Health International Group Holding Ltd. On Other; 12/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Will Transfer to UHS Certain Moveable Medical Equipment That Can Be Rented to Customers; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Rev $2.69B; 25/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL HEALTH 1Q NET REV. $2.69B, EST. $2.75B; 05/03/2018 UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES INC UHS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $135

CINEPLEX INC ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) had an increase of 105.9% in short interest. CPXGF’s SI was 614,200 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 105.9% from 298,300 shares previously. With 600 avg volume, 1024 days are for CINEPLEX INC ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:CPXGF)’s short sellers to cover CPXGF’s short positions. It closed at $19.2 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 20, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc decreased Sterling Bancorp Inc Com stake by 45,626 shares to 46,354 valued at $462,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Johnson Ctls Intl F stake by 47,895 shares and now owns 13,769 shares. Dana Hldg Corp Com (NYSE:DAN) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Universal Health Services has $14600 highest and $130 lowest target. $138’s average target is -8.49% below currents $150.81 stock price. Universal Health Services had 3 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Wednesday, July 31. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.12, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 29 investors sold UHS shares while 130 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 73.98 million shares or 1.39% less from 75.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 25,767 shares in its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Fmr Ltd Llc has invested 0.05% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.07% or 6,720 shares. Whittier holds 720 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 126,966 are held by Td Asset. Wedge L Ltd Partnership Nc accumulated 2.14% or 1.43M shares. 4,360 are held by Meritage Port Mngmt. Gw Henssler And Associates Limited has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Bp Public Ltd Co holds 0.04% or 8,000 shares in its portfolio. Advisors Asset holds 7 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hollencrest accumulated 2,336 shares. Cambridge Inv Research invested in 30,422 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Sigma Planning holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) for 1,792 shares. Pggm Invs owns 108,203 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 0.03% stake.

Cineplex Inc. operates motion picture theatre circuits in Canada and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.23 billion. It operates through two divisions, Exhibition and Media. It has a 20.58 P/E ratio. The firm engages in various businesses, including theatrical exhibition, food services, gaming, alternative programming, Cineplex digital solutions, and the online sale of home entertainment content through CineplexStore.com and on apps embedded in various electronic devices.

