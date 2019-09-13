Cornercap Investment Counsel Has Cut Dana Hldg Com (DAN) Stake by $349,315; Stock Declined; As Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Gabelli Funds Has Upped Its Stake

Gabelli Funds Llc increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NEM) by 26.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Funds Llc bought 691,106 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 3.27 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $125.77M, up from 2.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Funds Llc who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $38.75. About 714,108 shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Dana Hldg Corp Com (DAN) by 25.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc sold 18,385 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.70% . The institutional investor held 53,580 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.07 million, down from 71,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Dana Hldg Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.10B market cap company. The stock increased 4.81% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $15.05. About 682,870 shares traded. Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) has declined 21.25% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAN News: 29/03/2018 – Dana ‘Acknowledges the Decision by a Majority of the Hldrs of GKN Plc to Accept the Proposal by Melrose Industries Plc to Acquire GKN’; 23/05/2018 – Dana Inaugurates Facility in Yancheng, China, to Support Auto Makers With Thermal-Management and New-Energy Solutions; 09/03/2018 – MELROSE INDUSTRIES PLC MRON.L – NOTES TODAY’S ANNOUNCEMENT BY GKN IN RELATION TO PROPOSED SALE OF ITS DRIVELINE BUSINESS TO DANA INCORPORATED; 09/03/2018 – RPT-DANA INC – TOTAL CONSIDERATION INCLUDES $1.6 BLN IN CASH PROCEEDS TO GKN PLC; 26/03/2018 – Dana Increases Offer for GKN’s Driveline Unit by $140 Million–UPDATE; 09/03/2018 – Dana to Take Over GKN’s Automotive Driveline Business; 26/03/2018 – GKN Will Now Receive $1.77B Cash from Dana; 22/03/2018 – DANA: ESTIMATED VALUE FOR PROGRAMS TOTAL OVER GBP300M; 19/03/2018 – DANA SEES YR SALES $7.75B-$8.05B, SAW $7.5B-$7.7B, EST. $7.68B; 19/03/2018 – DANA INC DAN.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $7.75 BLN TO $8.05 BLN

More notable recent Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Green shoots for Chinese auto? – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) A Volatile Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider – Yahoo Finance” on May 11, 2019. More interesting news about Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should Dana (NYSE:DAN) Be Disappointed With Their 54% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Are Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Analysts await Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 9.09% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.77 per share. DAN’s profit will be $117.15M for 4.48 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual earnings per share reported by Dana Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.45% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 28 investors sold DAN shares while 67 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 133.18 million shares or 1.43% more from 131.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Retirement Of Alabama has 0.04% invested in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) for 405,887 shares. Zacks Mngmt has invested 0.04% in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management owns 150,451 shares. Systematic Financial Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) for 535,438 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Com has 414,551 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Raymond James Assoc owns 53,193 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Glenmede Tru Na stated it has 1,001 shares. Moreover, Robotti Robert has 1.27% invested in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) for 183,315 shares. Marshall Wace Llp owns 133,554 shares. Tower Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) reported 2,200 shares. Renaissance Technology Limited Company owns 105,200 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 30,794 are held by Shell Asset. Aperio Grp Inc Limited Liability reported 194,602 shares stake. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio invested in 0.01% or 100,992 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Brandywine Glob Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.05% in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN).

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $912.27M and $758.55 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dover Corp Com (NYSE:DOV) by 8,585 shares to 40,345 shares, valued at $4.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comerica Inc Com (NYSE:CMA) by 20,140 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,404 shares, and has risen its stake in Mitek Sys Inc Com New (NASDAQ:MITK).

Investors sentiment increased to 3.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.78, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 37 investors sold NEM shares while 85 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 159.14% more from 484.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Css Limited Com Il accumulated 0.1% or 44,000 shares. First Eagle Investment Management Ltd Llc owns 1.16% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 12.02 million shares. Private Advisor Gru Limited stated it has 82,618 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Ent Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 91 shares. Hillsdale Management Incorporated reported 75,000 shares. First Republic Inv stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Natixis, France-based fund reported 346,606 shares. Two Sigma Secs Ltd Co accumulated 0% or 10,841 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Management Limited Liability Company holds 19 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Da Davidson Communications owns 16,896 shares. Indexiq Limited Liability holds 55,227 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Moreover, Permanens Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 7 shares. Dupont Mgmt holds 15,368 shares. Trust Of Vermont holds 0% or 237 shares.

Gabelli Funds Llc, which manages about $25.90B and $15.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lincoln Elec Hldgs Inc Com (NASDAQ:LECO) by 12,000 shares to 80,000 shares, valued at $6.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nxp Semiconductors N V Com (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 95,997 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,500 shares, and cut its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).