Cornercap Investment Counsel Decreased Stake in Borgwarner Com (BWA) by $3.86 Million as Valuation Declined; Analog Devices (ADI) Holder Waddell & Reed Financial Has Lifted Position

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc increased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 31.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc bought 373,026 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.58 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $165.86 million, up from 1.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $115.46. About 539,505 shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 14.94% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Net $379.8M; 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Adds BioMarin, Exits Analog Devices, Cuts UPS: 13F; 08/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES OUTLOOK POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 16/05/2018 – Analog Devices’ Plug-and-Play Antenna Chip Simplifies Phased Array Radar for Avionics and Communications Equipment Designers; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Strategies Adds Analog Devices, Exits Wesco; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES REPORTS OFFERING OF $750M NOTES; 25/04/2018 – Analog Devices Opens New Bengaluru Facility; 22/04/2018 – DJ Analog Devices Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADI); 08/03/2018 – ARGONAS CORPORATE FINANCE ADVISES SIEMENS AND OTHER SHAREHOLDERS ON THE SALE OF SYMEO GMBH, A COMPANY SPECIALIZED IN INNOVATIVE RADAR TECHNOLOGY FOR INDUSTRIAL & AUTOMOTIVE MARKETS, TO ANALOG…; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Selector Mid Cap Adds Analog Devices, Exits KBR

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Borgwarner Inc Com (BWA) by 93.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc sold 101,515 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,352 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $282,000, down from 108,867 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $39.79. About 344,906 shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 27.44% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 22/04/2018 – DJ BorgWarner Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BWA)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc, which manages about $14.31 billion and $40.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Propetro Hldg Corp by 17,253 shares to 587,506 shares, valued at $13.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 48,597 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.39M shares, and cut its stake in Irhythm Technologies Inc.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $271,269 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eastern Comml Bank owns 142,672 shares for 1.01% of their portfolio. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc Ca holds 1.83% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 43,882 shares. Cwm Llc reported 1,224 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability reported 0.32% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Manchester Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 2,064 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Stonehearth Capital Mgmt has 0.18% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Farmers Savings Bank holds 190 shares. Moreover, Tirschwell Loewy Inc has 4.68% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Federated Invsts Pa holds 0.11% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) or 405,350 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Limited holds 5,214 shares. Lakeview Capital Prns Limited Liability Co reported 2,065 shares. Tiedemann Ltd Com holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 6,824 shares. Oxbow Advsr Limited Liability stated it has 26,525 shares. Cypress Capital Llc stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Buckingham Asset accumulated 6,529 shares.

Analysts await BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.02 EPS, down 13.56% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.18 per share. BWA’s profit will be $210.28M for 9.75 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by BorgWarner Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.00% EPS growth.