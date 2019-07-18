Cornercap Investment Counsel Decreased Portland General Electric Co. (POR) Position; Evertec (EVTC) Shorts Increased By 4.64%

Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) had an increase of 4.64% in short interest. EVTC’s SI was 850,900 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 4.64% from 813,200 shares previously. With 400,100 avg volume, 2 days are for Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC)’s short sellers to cover EVTC’s short positions. The SI to Evertec Inc’s float is 1.21%. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $32.63. About 172,996 shares traded. EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) has risen 29.07% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical EVTC News: 04/04/2018 – Argentina’s Prisma piques Evertec’s interest; 27/03/2018 – Evertec Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – EVERTEC 1Q ADJ EPS 47C, EST. 31C; 01/05/2018 – EVERTEC 1Q REV. $110.3M, EST. $102.0M; 04/04/2018 – Argentina’s Prisma piques Evertec’s interest, sources say [20:47 BST04 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Electronics Exits Evertec, Cuts Broadcom; 01/05/2018 – Evertec 1Q Rev $110.2M; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Takes Off Watch, Affirms EVERTEC Group ‘B+’ Ratings; 01/05/2018 – Evertec 1Q EPS 31c; 01/05/2018 – EVERTEC SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.51 TO $1.66, EST. $1.37

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc decreased Portland General Electric Co. (POR) stake by 38.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc sold 14,085 shares as Portland General Electric Co. (POR)’s stock rose 9.33%. The Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc holds 22,690 shares with $1.18 million value, down from 36,775 last quarter. Portland General Electric Co. now has $4.98B valuation. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $55.7. About 320,558 shares traded. Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) has risen 30.43% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.00% the S&P500. Some Historical POR News: 10/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $41; 05/04/2018 – Puget Energy strategic suitors try for a full buyout; 25/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL BOOSTS DIV TO 36.25C FROM 34C; EST. 36C; 15/03/2018 – Stull, Stull & Brody Announces that a Complaint has been filed and it is Investigating Claims Relating to Potential Securities Law Violations by Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR); 22/05/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC – ISSUES REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS SEEKING ADDITIONAL 100 AVERAGE MEGAWATTS OF RENEWABLE POWER GENERATING RE; 27/04/2018 – Portland General Electric 1Q Rev $493M; 27/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N – QTRLY TOTAL RETAIL REVENUES $454 MLN VS. $506 MLN; 27/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $495 MLN VS $530 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Fuller & Thaler Adds Portland General, Exits G-III Apparel: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

Among 2 analysts covering Portland GE (NYSE:POR), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Portland GE had 9 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Mizuho to “Neutral” on Friday, April 5. Barclays Capital maintained Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) rating on Wednesday, March 20. Barclays Capital has “Sell” rating and $48 target. The stock of Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) earned “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Thursday, February 14.

Analysts await Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.52 EPS, up 1.96% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.51 per share. POR’s profit will be $46.46M for 26.78 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Portland General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.59% negative EPS growth.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc increased Quanta Svcs Inc Com (NYSE:PWR) stake by 19,590 shares to 56,160 valued at $2.12M in 2019Q1. It also upped Symantec Corp Com (NASDAQ:SYMC) stake by 15,870 shares and now owns 177,465 shares. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 24 investors sold POR shares while 92 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 80.64 million shares or 0.50% less from 81.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Cap Llc owns 323,774 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Asset One Ltd accumulated 0.01% or 48,100 shares. Rothschild Comm Asset Mgmt Us reported 0.36% of its portfolio in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Boston Prtnrs owns 365,782 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Camarda Financial Advsrs Lc owns 12 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 27,315 were reported by Amp Capital Investors. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited reported 0.13% in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 139,760 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Bank Of holds 0.54% or 1.08 million shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 3,725 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Co invested 0% in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Advisory Svcs Networks Ltd Liability Corporation holds 174 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Murphy Capital Management holds 5,850 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Fincl Bank Of Hawaii owns 9,128 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. National Bank Of America Corp De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 358,095 shares.

