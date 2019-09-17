Cornercap Investment Counsel Decreased Its Position in Dana Hldg Com (DAN) by $349,315 as Share Price Declined; 3M Co (MMM) Holder Baker Ellis Asset Management Has Lowered Position

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Dana Hldg Corp Com (DAN) by 25.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc sold 18,385 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.70% . The institutional investor held 53,580 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.07M, down from 71,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Dana Hldg Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $15.05. About 2.06M shares traded. Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) has declined 21.25% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAN News: 19/03/2018 – GKN GKN.L SHAREHOLDER COLUMBIA THREADNEEDLE SAYS PLANS TO REJECT MELROSE MRON.L TAKEOVER OFFER; 09/03/2018 – GKN PLC – TOTAL CONSIDERATION IS COMPOSED OF $1.6 BLN IN CASH PROCEEDS TO GKN PLC; 27/03/2018 – DANA INC- INCREASED CASH PAYMENT BY 8.6 PERCENT TO £1.28 BLN ($1.77 BLN) TO GKN PLC – A 2 PERCENT OVERALL IMPROVEMENT ON ORIGINAL AGGREGATE DEAL TERMS; 23/05/2018 – Dana Inaugurates Facility in Yancheng, China, to Support Auto Makers With Thermal-Management and New-Energy Solutions; 07/03/2018 – BRITAIN’S GKN GKN.L IN ADVANCED TALKS TO MERGE ITS DRIVELINE AUTOMOTIVE UNIT WITH DANA INCORPORATED DAN.N; 23/04/2018 – Dana Rexroth Collaborating with Engine Manufacturers to Support Stage V Emissions Regulations in Europe; 19/03/2018 – DANA INC – SEES 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING OF APPROXIMATELY 4.0 PERCENT OF SALES; 09/03/2018 – Dana: Combination Would Create Dana Plc; 09/03/2018 – GKN GKN PROPOSED COMBINATION OF GKN DRIVELINE AND DANA; 12/03/2018 – TRADE UNION UNITE- URGES GKN SHAREHOLDERS TO REJECT LATEST TAKEOVER BID FROM MELROSE

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 17.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc sold 2,831 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 13,309 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.31M, down from 16,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $168.07. About 2.50M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 04/05/2018 – British Airways Pensions Exits GE, Doubles Down on 3M — Barrons.com; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Added More Than 3M Subscribers Over Past 4 Qtrs in Mexico; 24/04/2018 – Anglo American 1Q Minas-Rio Production Decreased by 30% to 3M Tons; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – UPDATED ITS 2018 ORGANIC LOCAL-CURRENCY SALES GROWTH GUIDANCE TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 3 TO 4 PERCENT, VERSUS A PRIOR RANGE OF 3 TO 5 PERCENT; 05/03/2018 – More: 3M appoints Michael Roman as CEO; Inge Thulin will take new position as executive chairman of the board; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.36/SHR

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 28 investors sold DAN shares while 67 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 133.18 million shares or 1.43% more from 131.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citigroup Inc owns 82,966 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt Inc, California-based fund reported 1.56M shares. Numerixs Investment Tech has 2,400 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Brinker holds 0.01% in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) or 10,388 shares. Oberweis Asset holds 31,780 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Lc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN). Proshare Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Netherlands-based Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.01% in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN). State Street Corp invested in 0.01% or 4.71 million shares. Lingohr & Partner Asset Mngmt Gmbh stated it has 0.99% of its portfolio in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN). Cornerstone stated it has 100 shares. Renaissance Ltd Company invested in 0% or 105,200 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 90,503 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As holds 0% in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) or 933,123 shares. Moon Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 1.7% of its portfolio in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN).

More notable recent Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Dana Acquires Nordresa, Industry-leading e-Powertrain Integrator – PRNewswire” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Be Sure To Check Out Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much Are Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dana Incorporated Beginning To Look Attractive – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) A Volatile Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Analysts await Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 9.09% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.77 per share. DAN’s profit will be $120.89 million for 4.48 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual EPS reported by Dana Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.45% negative EPS growth.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $912.27M and $758.55 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comerica Inc Com (NYSE:CMA) by 20,140 shares to 32,404 shares, valued at $2.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Best Buy Inc Com (NYSE:BBY) by 5,740 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,090 shares, and has risen its stake in Bluerock Residential Grw Reit (NYSEMKT:BRG).

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47B for 16.41 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity.

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc, which manages about $466.90 million and $376.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (NYSE:IRM) by 10,200 shares to 48,200 shares, valued at $1.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 13,309 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,780 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Harvey Cap Mngmt holds 0.42% or 5,040 shares. Smith Chas P And Associate Pa Cpas owns 97,852 shares. Westpac Banking Corporation holds 92,719 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Becker Capital has invested 0.42% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Sei Invs holds 0.05% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 92,930 shares. Halbert Hargrove Russell Limited Co holds 4,286 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Hsbc Public invested in 676,428 shares. Jacobs & Company Ca, a California-based fund reported 42,335 shares. Aspiriant Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.17% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Mckinley Carter Wealth Serv accumulated 19,968 shares. Blackrock reported 39.13 million shares stake. Koshinski Asset Management reported 3,695 shares stake. Virtu Financial Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 9,348 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. 8,135 are owned by Private Wealth Advsrs. Wheatland Advsr has 1.95% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).