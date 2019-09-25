Cornercap Investment Counsel Decreased Fidelity Natl Information Svcs (FIS) Position as Shares Rose; Icm Asset Management Has Decreased Its Stake in Sunpower Corp. (SPWR) by $831,050

Icm Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Sunpower Corp. (SPWR) by 81.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icm Asset Management Inc sold 83,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 63.04% . The institutional investor held 19,300 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $206,000, down from 102,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icm Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Sunpower Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 7.99% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $13.81. About 3.53 million shares traded or 19.90% up from the average. SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) has risen 72.42% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SPWR News: 18/04/2018 – SUNPOWER – TO ACQUIRE HILLSBORO, OREGON-BASED SOLARWORLD AMERICAS; 08/05/2018 – SUNPOWER-2018 ADJ. EBITDA GUIDANCE ALSO ASSUMES ABOUT $50 MLN REDUCTION OF NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST INCOME FROM ANTICIPATED SALE OF LEASE PORTFOLIO; 16/03/2018 – SUNPOWER CORP SPWR.O : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $8; 06/04/2018 – 8point3 Energy Partners LP Announces Mailing of Proxy Statement; 18/04/2018 – SunPower buys U.S. rival SolarWorld to head off Trump tariffs; 25/05/2018 – SUNPOWER ENTERED UP TO $300M CREDIT PACT MAY 22; 08/03/2018 – SunPower Completes 10-Megawatt Solar Farm for Oklahoma Utility; 08/05/2018 – SUNPOWER CORP – FISCAL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE ASSUMES A $55 MLN NEGATIVE IMPACT RELATED TO TARIFFS ASSOCIATED WITH SECTION 201 TRADE CASE; 08/05/2018 – SunPower Sees 2Q Rev $360M-$410M; 18/04/2018 – SUNPOWER TO BUY SOLARWORLD AMERICAS

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Svcs (FIS) by 46.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc sold 10,344 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 11,807 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.45 million, down from 22,151 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Svcs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.53B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $132.9. About 2.57 million shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 19/04/2018 – Customers Bank Moves to Modern Core Banking Platform from FIS to Support Growth; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National: Martire to Pursue Other Interests; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q EPS 54c; 18/04/2018 – FIS Connects Three Australian Financial Institutions to Real-time Payments Platform; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fidelity National Information Servi, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIS); 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $5.14-Adj EPS $5.34; 14/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES – TO USE OFFERING PROCEEDS TO REPAY PORTION OF ABOUT $1.275 BLN OUTSTANDING UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 11/04/2018 – FIS Recognizes Ten Clients for Innovation in 2018 Impact Awards; 02/05/2018 – New FIS Study Finds Larger U.S. and U.K. Banks Are Vulnerable to Losing Critical Small-Midsized Business Customers; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Volume Surges More Than 10 Times Average

More notable recent SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “First Solar Is Ready to Lead the Next Round of Solar Mania – The Motley Fool” on August 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why SunPower Corporation’s Shares Have Jumped 115.1% in 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “27 Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “SunPower Offers Energy Independence with Equinox® Storage – PRNewswire” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “SunPower shares on fire following upbeat guidance – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.49 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 20 investors sold SPWR shares while 27 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 35.75 million shares or 2.52% more from 34.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jane Street Gp Limited Co has 37,647 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Next Financial Gru Inc invested 0% in SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR). Group holds 39,999 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP owns 0.27% invested in SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) for 317,516 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 96,853 shares. Eam Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.38% of its portfolio in SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR). Blackrock Incorporated has 4.37M shares. 98 are held by San Francisco Sentry Investment Gru Inc (Ca). New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 62,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California Public Employees Retirement, a California-based fund reported 669,791 shares. Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability Company owns 100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Raymond James invested in 36,419 shares. 24,440 are held by Hrt Fincl Llc. Comerica National Bank & Trust accumulated 79,657 shares. Pinnacle Ltd Company reported 236 shares.

Analysts await SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.07 EPS, up 78.79% or $0.26 from last year’s $-0.33 per share. After $-0.26 actual EPS reported by SunPower Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -73.08% EPS growth.

More notable recent Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “FIS Named Category Leader in Chartis Report for Sell-Side Risk Management Technology – Business Wire” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “KeyBanc goes bullish on FIS, Fiserv – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Square +1.2% after gaining two bulls – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Consider Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $912.27M and $758.55M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kroger Co Com (NYSE:KR) by 33,440 shares to 163,835 shares, valued at $3.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bluerock Residential Grw Reit (NYSEMKT:BRG) by 56,645 shares in the quarter, for a total of 84,185 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl A.

Analysts await Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.40 EPS, up 5.26% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.33 per share. FIS’s profit will be $858.82 million for 23.73 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual EPS reported by Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.35% negative EPS growth.