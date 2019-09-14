Cornercap Investment Counsel Cut Its Fidelity Natl Information Svcs (FIS) Position as Share Value Rose; Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Holder Atwood & Palmer Has Trimmed Its Stake as Market Valuation Rose

Atwood & Palmer Inc decreased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) by 2.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atwood & Palmer Inc sold 18,204 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.18% . The institutional investor held 661,485 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.46M, down from 679,689 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc who had been investing in Fifth Third Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $28.38. About 4.05M shares traded. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has declined 0.20% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.20% the S&P500. Some Historical FITB News: 15/03/2018 – Fifth Third Names Christopher J. Bell President of Insurance Services; 02/04/2018 – GreenSky is Also Considering Another Private Share Sale Instead of a Listing; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD COULD SHUT 40-50 BRANCHES IN MB FINANCIAL DEAL; 12/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Fifth Third Bancorp $650m 10Y at +110; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third fires starting gun on US bank consolidation; 10/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp 10-Q: As of March 31, As Calculated Under Basel III Approach, CET1 Capital Ratio Was 10.82%; 08/05/2018 – FINRA – FOUND FIFTH THIRD FAILED TO COMPLY WITH A TERM OF 2009 SETTLEMENT WITH FINRA; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO REDUCE FIFTH THIRD’S REGULATORY COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 (CET1) RATIO BY APPROXIMATELY 45 BASIS POINTS; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD SEES DEAL ADDING TO OPER EPS IN FIRST YR; 30/04/2018 – DADESYSTEMS GETS EQUITY INVESTMENT FROM FIFTH THIRD

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Svcs (FIS) by 46.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc sold 10,344 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 11,807 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.45 million, down from 22,151 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Svcs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $130.88. About 2.90M shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500.

Atwood & Palmer Inc, which manages about $599.83M and $740.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (IFV) by 28,932 shares to 2.57M shares, valued at $50.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 47,255 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,512 shares, and has risen its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Analysts await Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.73 EPS, up 14.06% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.64 per share. FITB’s profit will be $524.68 million for 9.72 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Fifth Third Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.82% EPS growth.

Since September 4, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $103,720 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.74, from 1.67 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 42 investors sold FITB shares while 213 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 548.17 million shares or 5.58% less from 580.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $912.27 million and $758.55 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Phillips 66 Com (NYSE:PSX) by 3,379 shares to 35,041 shares, valued at $3.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co Inc New (NYSE:MRK) by 6,277 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,871 shares, and has risen its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Analysts await Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.40 EPS, up 5.26% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.33 per share. FIS’s profit will be $858.83 million for 23.37 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual EPS reported by Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.35% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 36 investors sold FIS shares while 190 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 306.93 million shares or 6.17% more from 289.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.