Cornercap Investment Counsel Boosted Stake in Enpro Inds Com (NPO) by $678,720 as Market Valuation Declined; Boston Scientific (BSX) Holder Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company Lifted Holding by $4.90 Million

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Enpro Inds Inc Com (NPO) by 73.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc bought 10,605 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.42% . The institutional investor held 24,945 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61M, up from 14,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Enpro Inds Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.66% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $68.44. About 149,249 shares traded or 24.49% up from the average. EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) has declined 4.62% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NPO News: 19/04/2018 – DJ EnPro Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NPO); 01/05/2018 – Royal Saudi Navy Frigates to be Powered by American-Made Fairbanks Morse Engines; 26/04/2018 – EnPro Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 01/05/2018 – EnPro Industries Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 21/05/2018 – EnPro Industries Presenting at Conference May 24; 23/05/2018 – EnPro Industries Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within IDT, National Presto Industries, EnPro Industries, Ruth’s H; 14/03/2018 Fairbanks Morse Delivers PoweReliability-as-a-Service™ Solution in Puerto Rico; 02/05/2018 – EnPro 1Q EPS 58c; 02/05/2018 – ENPRO INDUSTRIES 1Q ADJ EPS 85C, EST. 97C

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company increased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) by 208.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company bought 128,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.71% . The institutional investor held 190,700 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.32M, up from 61,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company who had been investing in Boston Scientific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $42.61. About 7.34M shares traded or 3.84% up from the average. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 28.94% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Sees FY EPS 90c-EPS 94c; 28/03/2018 – BSX TO APPEAL US PATENT OFFICE INTER PARTES REVIEW FINDING; 23/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – DEAL OF NXTHERA IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMATERIAL TO BOSTON SCIENTIFIC ADJUSTED EPS THROUGH 2020 AND ACCRETIVE THEREAFTER; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In European Patent Dispute With Edwards Lifesciences; 11/05/2018 – BSX EXPECTS 60 MINS WILL COVER INFO ALREADY PUBLICLY AVAILABLE; 25/04/2018 – BSX SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.37 TO $1.41, SAW $1.35 TO $1.39; 16/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC REPORTS PURCHASE OF NVISION MEDICAL; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Expects NxThera Acquisition to Add to Adjusted EPS After 202

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.77 million activity. $190,750 worth of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) shares were sold by Pierce David A.

More notable recent Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Boston Scientific Corporation’s (NYSE:BSX) Interest Costs Too High? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Boston Scientific to Participate in 39th Annual Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference – PRNewswire” published on July 25, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Boston Scientific Announces Results For Second Quarter 2019 – PRNewswire” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “5 Medtech Companies May Be Winning at Johnson & Johnsonâ€™s Expense – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Jounce Jumps On Licensing Deal, Regulus Hit With Partial Clinical Hold, Genomic Health Added to S&P SmallCap Index – Benzinga” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

More notable recent EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “EnPro Industries, Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on May 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “EnPro industries to acquire Leanteq – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “EnPro Industries Announces CEO Succession Plan – Business Wire” on March 11, 2019. More interesting news about EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “At US$59.09, Is It Time To Put EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Share Price Has Gained 46% And Shareholders Are Hoping For More – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

