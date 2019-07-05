Cornercap Investment Counsel Boosted By $568,392 Its Occidental Petrol Co (OXY) Stake; Shorts at LEGRAND SA ORD SHS PROV OPO FRANCE (LGRVF) Lowered By 0.38%

LEGRAND SA ORD SHS PROV OPO FRANCE (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) had a decrease of 0.38% in short interest. LGRVF’s SI was 77,800 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 0.38% from 78,100 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 778 days are for LEGRAND SA ORD SHS PROV OPO FRANCE (OTCMKTS:LGRVF)’s short sellers to cover LGRVF’s short positions. It closed at $74.05 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 5, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc increased Occidental Petrol Co (OXY) stake by 21.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc acquired 8,612 shares as Occidental Petrol Co (OXY)’s stock declined 17.62%. The Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc holds 48,383 shares with $3.20 million value, up from 39,771 last quarter. Occidental Petrol Co now has $36.55B valuation. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $49.24. About 5.01M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 36.09% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.52% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL COMMENTS IN PRESENTATION POSTED TO WEBSITE; 20/03/2018 – TPG PACE ENERGY HOLDINGS – UPON CLOSING, CHRISTOPHER STAVROS WILL SERVE AS MAGNOLIA OIL & GAS CORPORATION’S CFO; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT PERMIAN RESOURCES PRODUCTION OF 198 — 210 MBOED; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT INTERNATIONAL PRODUCTION OF 289 — 295 MBOED; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S EXPORT CAPACITY BOOST SCHEDULED FOR 2H 2019; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Adj EPS 92c

Since June 10, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4.62 million activity. 10,000 shares were bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R, worth $482,200. $242,650 worth of stock was bought by Vangolen Glenn M. on Tuesday, June 11. 37,460 shares were bought by Hollub Vicki A., worth $1.80M. 4,100 Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares with value of $203,401 were bought by BURGHER CEDRIC W.. Batchelder Eugene L. bought 9,100 shares worth $437,790. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $243,850 was made by POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR on Wednesday, June 12. $480,900 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by Backus Marcia E. on Monday, June 10.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakwood Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company Ca has invested 1.67% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Spectrum Asset (Nb Ca) stated it has 3,679 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Cls Investments Limited Com stated it has 0.01% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). City Hldgs invested in 0.5% or 26,547 shares. Palouse Capital Management holds 2.52% or 99,047 shares. Moreover, Hyman Charles D has 0.1% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 14,695 shares. Amg Funds Ltd Company has invested 0.98% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Farmers National Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Davenport And has invested 0.68% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). The Pennsylvania-based Lincoln Corporation has invested 0.01% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Sfe Counsel holds 11,720 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Rampart Invest Comm Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 6,820 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 38,328 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Capital Intl Sarl holds 0.61% or 73,600 shares. 405,941 were reported by Sasco Cap Ct.

Among 5 analysts covering Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Occidental Petroleum had 14 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) rating on Monday, April 22. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $70 target. On Monday, April 29 the stock rating was downgraded by Jefferies to “Hold”. The stock of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) earned “Neutral” rating by Mizuho on Monday, April 22. On Friday, February 15 the stock rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital to “Underweight”. As per Tuesday, February 19, the company rating was downgraded by Citigroup.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc decreased Universal Hlth Svcs Inc Cl B (NYSE:UHS) stake by 10,251 shares to 17,454 valued at $2.34 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 4,195 shares and now owns 14,231 shares. Integer Hldgs Corp Com was reduced too.

More notable recent Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Occidental board aelects gainst fixing record date for Icahn solicitation – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Occidental Petroleum cut at Stanley as high leverage adds to oil price risk – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Near a 10-Year Low, Is Occidental Petroleum a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Unlike Occidental Petroleum, Shell Won’t Overpay for Permian Growth – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company has market cap of $19.58 billion. The companyÂ’s product categories include user interface, energy distribution, cable management, digital infrastructure, energy efficiency, assisted living, and uninterruptible power supply products, as well as building and home systems, and installation components. It has a 21.08 P/E ratio. The Company’s products are applicable in offices, hotels, data centers, and shopping centers, as well as residential, education, healthcare, and industrial sectors.