CorMedix Inc. (CRMD)’s Financial Results Comparing With TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV)

As Biotechnology companies, CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) and TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CorMedix Inc. 8 313.24 N/A -1.18 0.00 TrovaGene Inc. 2 0.00 5.15M -8.48 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for CorMedix Inc. and TrovaGene Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CorMedix Inc. 0.00% 0% -145.2% TrovaGene Inc. 273,805,093.31% -145.6% -109%

Risk & Volatility

CorMedix Inc.’s 2.93 beta indicates that its volatility is 193.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. TrovaGene Inc.’s 30.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.7 beta.

Liquidity

CorMedix Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.3 and a Quick Ratio of 6.2. Competitively, TrovaGene Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.8 and has 3.8 Quick Ratio. CorMedix Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than TrovaGene Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 16.8% of CorMedix Inc. shares and 8% of TrovaGene Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.8% of CorMedix Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of TrovaGene Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CorMedix Inc. 8.39% 6.25% 22.35% 3.09% 176.86% 50.23% TrovaGene Inc. -9.33% -30.56% -49.28% -58.09% -59.26% -44.5%

For the past year CorMedix Inc. has 50.23% stronger performance while TrovaGene Inc. has -44.5% weaker performance.

Summary

CorMedix Inc. beats TrovaGene Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

CorMedix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and other markets. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology. The company was formerly known as Picton Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to CorMedix, Inc. in January 2007. CorMedix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Trovagene, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular genetic detection technology for use in pharmaceutical development, clinical research, and medical testing in various clinical disciplines in the United States. The company intends to enhance the treatment outcomes for cancer patients through its proprietary technology to detect and quantitatively monitor circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) using urine or blood samples. It offers Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) platform, which provides cancer monitoring by tracking and quantifying levels of ctDNA from either urine or blood samples, as well as intends to offer clinical information beyond the current standard of care. The company also provides assays for the BRAF, KRAS, and epidermal growth factor receptor oncogenes; and engages in developing mutation coverage for other cancers, such as lung and colorectal cancers, as well as targeting clinically validated resistance mutations for gene rearrangements, including ALK, RET, and ROS. In addition, it offers laboratory developed tests for pharmaceutical companies and third party laboratories. The company has a license agreement with Nerviano Medical Sciences to develop and commercialize therapeutic candidate PCM-075. The company was formerly known as Xenomics, Inc. and changed its name to Trovagene, Inc. in January 2010. Trovagene, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.