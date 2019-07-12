CorMedix Inc. (CRMD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS)

We will be contrasting the differences between CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CorMedix Inc. 8 364.37 N/A -1.64 0.00 Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 172.61 N/A -1.92 0.00

Demonstrates CorMedix Inc. and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has CorMedix Inc. and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CorMedix Inc. 0.00% 0% -253% Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -74.3% -57.5%

Liquidity

CorMedix Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.4 and a Quick Ratio of 2.3. Competitively, Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.2 and has 5.2 Quick Ratio. Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CorMedix Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 13.8% of CorMedix Inc. shares and 67.2% of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. CorMedix Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.3%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.6% of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CorMedix Inc. -10.24% -21.92% -46.07% 6.56% 582.73% 3.26% Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.23% -10.25% 0.92% -10.73% -48.95% 17.95%

For the past year CorMedix Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

CorMedix Inc. beats Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

CorMedix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and other markets. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology. The company was formerly known as Picton Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to CorMedix, Inc. in January 2007. CorMedix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for cancer and immune-mediated diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead drug candidates are SY-1425, a selective RARa agonist in a Phase 2 clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-1365, a selective CDK7 inhibitor with potential in a range of solid tumors and blood cancers. The company was formerly known as LS22, Inc. and changed its name to Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2012. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.