CorMedix Inc. (CRMD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CorMedix Inc. 8 380.84 N/A -1.64 0.00 Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 161.29 N/A -2.92 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for CorMedix Inc. and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has CorMedix Inc. and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CorMedix Inc. 0.00% 0% -253% Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -108.1% -73.2%

Liquidity

2.4 and 2.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CorMedix Inc. Its rival Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.2 and 5.2 respectively. Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than CorMedix Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 13.8% of CorMedix Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 72.4% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.3% of CorMedix Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.1% are Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CorMedix Inc. -10.24% -21.92% -46.07% 6.56% 582.73% 3.26% Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.68% 22.84% 23.85% 38.93% -34.06% 69.21%

For the past year CorMedix Inc. was less bullish than Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

CorMedix Inc. beats Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

CorMedix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and other markets. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology. The company was formerly known as Picton Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to CorMedix, Inc. in January 2007. CorMedix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for various cancer indications. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative, and breast cancer; and Phase 2b clinical trial. It also develops SNDX-6352, an immunoglobulin G subclass 4 isotype that binds to the ligand binding domain of CSF-1R, blocking the binding and consequent activation by natural ligands interleukin-34 and colony stimulating factor-1, and disrupting tumor-associated macrophages activity. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has clinical collaborations with MSD International GmbH, Genentech, and Merck KGaA and Pfizer; collaborative research and development agreement with National Cancer Institute; and license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.