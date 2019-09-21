CorMedix Inc. (CRMD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX)

As Biotechnology companies, CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) and Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CorMedix Inc. 8 398.03 N/A -1.18 0.00 Soligenix Inc. 1 3.83 N/A -0.61 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CorMedix Inc. 0.00% 0% -145.2% Soligenix Inc. 0.00% -139.2% -82.8%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.93 beta indicates that CorMedix Inc. is 193.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Soligenix Inc.’s 30.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.3 beta.

Liquidity

6.3 and 6.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CorMedix Inc. Its rival Soligenix Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.2 and 2.2 respectively. CorMedix Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Soligenix Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 16.8% of CorMedix Inc. shares and 22.4% of Soligenix Inc. shares. CorMedix Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.8%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 14.1% of Soligenix Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CorMedix Inc. 8.39% 6.25% 22.35% 3.09% 176.86% 50.23% Soligenix Inc. 3.2% 79.17% 81.69% 43.33% 7.5% 50%

For the past year CorMedix Inc. has stronger performance than Soligenix Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors CorMedix Inc. beats Soligenix Inc.

CorMedix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and other markets. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology. The company was formerly known as Picton Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to CorMedix, Inc. in January 2007. CorMedix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Soligenix, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, BioTherapeutics and Vaccines/BioDefense. The BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a photodynamic therapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and proprietary formulations of oral beclomethasone 17,21-dipropionate for the prevention/treatment of gastrointestinal (GI) disorders characterized by severe inflammation, including pediatric CrohnÂ’s disease and acute radiation enteritis. This segment also offers SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer. The Vaccines/BioDefense segment is involved in the development of RiVax, a ricin toxin vaccine candidate, which has completed Phase IB clinical trial for the treatment of vaccine against ricin toxin poisoning; VeloThrax, an anthrax vaccine candidate; OrbeShield, a GI acute radiation syndrome (GI ARS) therapeutic candidate, which is in pre-clinical stage to treat therapeutics against GI ARS; and SGX943, a melioidosis therapeutic candidate that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of melioidosis. Its vaccines are supported by its ThermoVax, a heat stabilization technology. The company was formerly known as DOR BioPharma, Inc. and changed its name to Soligenix, Inc. in 2009. Soligenix, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.