CorMedix Inc. (CRMD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)

CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) and Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CorMedix Inc. 8 380.84 N/A -1.64 0.00 Provention Bio Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.79 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of CorMedix Inc. and Provention Bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us CorMedix Inc. and Provention Bio Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CorMedix Inc. 0.00% 0% -253% Provention Bio Inc. 0.00% -103.2% -62.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of CorMedix Inc. are 2.4 and 2.3 respectively. Its competitor Provention Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 32.9 and its Quick Ratio is 32.9. Provention Bio Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than CorMedix Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 13.8% of CorMedix Inc. shares and 6.2% of Provention Bio Inc. shares. About 1.3% of CorMedix Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 14% of Provention Bio Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CorMedix Inc. -10.24% -21.92% -46.07% 6.56% 582.73% 3.26% Provention Bio Inc. -13.73% 24.38% 48.52% 11.39% 0% 98.87%

For the past year CorMedix Inc. was less bullish than Provention Bio Inc.

Summary

Provention Bio Inc. beats CorMedix Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

CorMedix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and other markets. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology. The company was formerly known as Picton Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to CorMedix, Inc. in January 2007. CorMedix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Provention Bio, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Oldwick, New Jersey.