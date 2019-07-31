CorMedix Inc. (CRMD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

We will be comparing the differences between CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) and Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CorMedix Inc. 9 394.21 N/A -1.64 0.00 Prothena Corporation plc 11 428.74 N/A -3.20 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CorMedix Inc. 0.00% 0% -253% Prothena Corporation plc 0.00% -38.4% -25%

Volatility & Risk

CorMedix Inc. is 173.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.73. Competitively, Prothena Corporation plc’s 137.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.37 beta.

Liquidity

CorMedix Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.4 and a Quick Ratio of 2.3. Competitively, Prothena Corporation plc’s Current Ratio is 27.9 and has 27.9 Quick Ratio. Prothena Corporation plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CorMedix Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 13.8% of CorMedix Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 95.3% of Prothena Corporation plc are owned by institutional investors. CorMedix Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.3%. Insiders Comparatively, held 90.1% of Prothena Corporation plc shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CorMedix Inc. -10.24% -21.92% -46.07% 6.56% 582.73% 3.26% Prothena Corporation plc -10.15% -10.72% -23.61% -21.51% -42.74% -5.44%

For the past year CorMedix Inc. has 3.26% stronger performance while Prothena Corporation plc has -5.44% weaker performance.

CorMedix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and other markets. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology. The company was formerly known as Picton Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to CorMedix, Inc. in January 2007. CorMedix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases that involve protein misfolding or cell adhesion. It is developing antibody-based product candidates that include NEOD001, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase III and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; PRX002 that has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for treating ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other related synucleinopathies; PRX003, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib for the treatment of psoriasis and other inflammatory diseases; and PRX004, a monoclonal antibody that is under preclinical development. The company has a license, development, and commercialization agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to develop and commercialize antibodies that target alpha-synuclein. Prothena Corporation plc was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in DÃºn Laoghaire, Ireland.