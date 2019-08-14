CorMedix Inc. (CRMD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) and Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CorMedix Inc. 9 329.06 N/A -1.18 0.00 Personalis Inc. 22 9.84 N/A -0.71 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of CorMedix Inc. and Personalis Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) and Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CorMedix Inc. 0.00% 0% -145.2% Personalis Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of CorMedix Inc. are 6.3 and 6.2 respectively. Its competitor Personalis Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 and its Quick Ratio is 0.7. CorMedix Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Personalis Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 16.8% of CorMedix Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 48.6% of Personalis Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% are CorMedix Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.2% of Personalis Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CorMedix Inc. 8.39% 6.25% 22.35% 3.09% 176.86% 50.23% Personalis Inc. -16.19% -27.78% 0% 0% 0% -37.14%

For the past year CorMedix Inc. had bullish trend while Personalis Inc. had bearish trend.

CorMedix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and other markets. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology. The company was formerly known as Picton Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to CorMedix, Inc. in January 2007. CorMedix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.