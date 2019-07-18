CorMedix Inc. (CRMD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) and Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CorMedix Inc. 8 375.41 N/A -1.64 0.00 Novavax Inc. 18 3.64 N/A -0.47 0.00

Demonstrates CorMedix Inc. and Novavax Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of CorMedix Inc. and Novavax Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CorMedix Inc. 0.00% 0% -253% Novavax Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

CorMedix Inc. and Novavax Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CorMedix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Novavax Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Novavax Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $1.35 consensus price target and a -70.26% potential downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 13.8% of CorMedix Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 34.42% of Novavax Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.3% of CorMedix Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Novavax Inc. has 0.95% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CorMedix Inc. -10.24% -21.92% -46.07% 6.56% 582.73% 3.26% Novavax Inc. -16.54% -38.94% -84.8% -81.31% -80.21% -81.82%

For the past year CorMedix Inc. had bullish trend while Novavax Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Novavax Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors CorMedix Inc.

CorMedix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and other markets. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology. The company was formerly known as Picton Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to CorMedix, Inc. in January 2007. CorMedix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Novavax, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The company develops respiratory syncytial virus fusion protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate for infants via maternal immunization in Phase III development stage; older adults in Phase II development stage; and children six months to five years of age in Phase I development stage. It also develops Ebola GP vaccine in Phase 1 clinical trial; preclinical programs for Zika virus; and seasonal influenza and a combination respiratory vaccine candidate, as well as other infectious disease vaccine candidates. Novavax, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.