CorMedix Inc. (CRMD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Both CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CorMedix Inc. 8 306.37 N/A -1.18 0.00 Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 15 0.00 N/A -3.03 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of CorMedix Inc. and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 has CorMedix Inc. and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CorMedix Inc. 0.00% 0% -145.2% Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -49.1% -44.4%

Liquidity

CorMedix Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.3 and 6.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are 9.1 and 9.1 respectively. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to CorMedix Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for CorMedix Inc. and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CorMedix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s potential upside is 235.16% and its average price target is $30.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both CorMedix Inc. and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 16.8% and 85.5% respectively. Insiders owned 0.8% of CorMedix Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CorMedix Inc. 8.39% 6.25% 22.35% 3.09% 176.86% 50.23% Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -9.51% -11.61% -17.6% -35.38% -12.2% -57.99%

For the past year CorMedix Inc. had bullish trend while Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. had bearish trend.

CorMedix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and other markets. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology. The company was formerly known as Picton Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to CorMedix, Inc. in January 2007. CorMedix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, a debilitating inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.