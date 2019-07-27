CorMedix Inc. (CRMD)’s Financial Results Comparing With KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)

We are comparing CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CorMedix Inc. 9 371.66 N/A -1.64 0.00 KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22 18.24 N/A -0.98 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of CorMedix Inc. and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CorMedix Inc. 0.00% 0% -253% KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -19.6% -13.7%

Volatility and Risk

CorMedix Inc.’s 2.73 beta indicates that its volatility is 173.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. In other hand, KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 2.25 which is 125.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

CorMedix Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.4 and 2.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 6.6 and 6.6 respectively. KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to CorMedix Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for CorMedix Inc. and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CorMedix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $35, while its potential upside is 106.86%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both CorMedix Inc. and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 13.8% and 81% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.3% of CorMedix Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.8% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CorMedix Inc. -10.24% -21.92% -46.07% 6.56% 582.73% 3.26% KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.54% -2.81% 25.94% 28.75% 172.21% 22.68%

For the past year CorMedix Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats CorMedix Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

CorMedix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and other markets. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology. The company was formerly known as Picton Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to CorMedix, Inc. in January 2007. CorMedix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors. Its products under development include KVD818, an orally delivered molecule that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HAE; KVD001, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor that has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of DME; and KVD900, a potent inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical safety studies for use against human proteases related to plasma kallikrein. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.