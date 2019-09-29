CorMedix Inc. (CRMD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM)

As Biotechnology companies, CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) and Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CorMedix Inc. 8 0.00 23.31M -1.18 0.00 Iterum Therapeutics plc 6 0.00 4.54M -5.99 0.00

Table 1 highlights CorMedix Inc. and Iterum Therapeutics plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides CorMedix Inc. and Iterum Therapeutics plc’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CorMedix Inc. 293,207,547.17% 0% -145.2% Iterum Therapeutics plc 70,278,637.77% -101.8% -76.1%

Liquidity

6.3 and 6.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CorMedix Inc. Its rival Iterum Therapeutics plc’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.4 and 4.4 respectively. CorMedix Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for CorMedix Inc. and Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CorMedix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Iterum Therapeutics plc 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Iterum Therapeutics plc’s potential upside is 185.23% and its consensus price target is $17.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 16.8% of CorMedix Inc. shares and 75.3% of Iterum Therapeutics plc shares. CorMedix Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.8%. Comparatively, Iterum Therapeutics plc has 0.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CorMedix Inc. 8.39% 6.25% 22.35% 3.09% 176.86% 50.23% Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.41% -4.8% -18.94% -2.53% -25.82% 30.74%

For the past year CorMedix Inc. has stronger performance than Iterum Therapeutics plc

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors CorMedix Inc. beats Iterum Therapeutics plc.

CorMedix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and other markets. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology. The company was formerly known as Picton Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to CorMedix, Inc. in January 2007. CorMedix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.