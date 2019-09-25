CorMedix Inc. (CRMD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH)

We will be contrasting the differences between CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CorMedix Inc. 8 366.08 N/A -1.18 0.00 Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.33 0.00

In table 1 we can see CorMedix Inc. and Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of CorMedix Inc. and Hoth Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CorMedix Inc. 0.00% 0% -145.2% Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of CorMedix Inc. are 6.3 and 6.2 respectively. Its competitor Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 59.8 and its Quick Ratio is 59.8. Hoth Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than CorMedix Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both CorMedix Inc. and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 16.8% and 0.2% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.8% of CorMedix Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 34.3% are Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CorMedix Inc. 8.39% 6.25% 22.35% 3.09% 176.86% 50.23% Hoth Therapeutics Inc. -20.06% 4.74% 6.3% 0% 0% -32.71%

For the past year CorMedix Inc. has 50.23% stronger performance while Hoth Therapeutics Inc. has -32.71% weaker performance.

CorMedix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and other markets. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology. The company was formerly known as Picton Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to CorMedix, Inc. in January 2007. CorMedix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.