CorMedix Inc. (CRMD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX)

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CorMedix Inc. 8 326.69 N/A -1.18 0.00 Heat Biologics Inc. 1 3.89 N/A -0.19 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CorMedix Inc. 0.00% 0% -145.2% Heat Biologics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

CorMedix Inc. has a 2.93 beta, while its volatility is 193.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Heat Biologics Inc. has beta of 1.83 which is 83.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

6.3 and 6.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CorMedix Inc. Its rival Heat Biologics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.7 and 5.7 respectively. CorMedix Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Heat Biologics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CorMedix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Heat Biologics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Heat Biologics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $8 average target price and a 1,315.93% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 16.8% of CorMedix Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 10.9% of Heat Biologics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. CorMedix Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.8%. Comparatively, Heat Biologics Inc. has 3.62% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CorMedix Inc. 8.39% 6.25% 22.35% 3.09% 176.86% 50.23% Heat Biologics Inc. 23.53% 1.47% -33% -49.95% -65.01% -27.53%

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors CorMedix Inc. beats Heat Biologics Inc.

CorMedix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and other markets. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology. The company was formerly known as Picton Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to CorMedix, Inc. in January 2007. CorMedix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.