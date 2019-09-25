CorMedix Inc. (CRMD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CorMedix Inc. 8 366.08 N/A -1.18 0.00 Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 13 83.81 N/A -1.50 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of CorMedix Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has CorMedix Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CorMedix Inc. 0.00% 0% -145.2% Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CorMedix Inc. are 6.3 and 6.2. Competitively, Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. has 11.8 and 11.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CorMedix Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both CorMedix Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 16.8% and 55.5% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.8% of CorMedix Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CorMedix Inc. 8.39% 6.25% 22.35% 3.09% 176.86% 50.23% Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.27% 11.37% 28.36% 0% 0% 10.3%

For the past year CorMedix Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.

CorMedix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and other markets. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology. The company was formerly known as Picton Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to CorMedix, Inc. in January 2007. CorMedix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.