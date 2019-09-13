CorMedix Inc. (CRMD)’s Financial Results Comparing With CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC)

We are comparing CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) and CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CorMedix Inc. 8 313.55 N/A -1.18 0.00 CTI BioPharma Corp. 1 3.07 N/A -0.62 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of CorMedix Inc. and CTI BioPharma Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 has CorMedix Inc. and CTI BioPharma Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CorMedix Inc. 0.00% 0% -145.2% CTI BioPharma Corp. 0.00% -61.3% -40.4%

Risk and Volatility

CorMedix Inc. is 193.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.93 beta. In other hand, CTI BioPharma Corp. has beta of 1.55 which is 55.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both CorMedix Inc. and CTI BioPharma Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 16.8% and 53.9% respectively. CorMedix Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.8%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of CTI BioPharma Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CorMedix Inc. 8.39% 6.25% 22.35% 3.09% 176.86% 50.23% CTI BioPharma Corp. 0.72% -12.54% -24.64% -37.44% -67.32% -0.22%

For the past year CorMedix Inc. has 50.23% stronger performance while CTI BioPharma Corp. has -0.22% weaker performance.

Summary

CorMedix Inc. beats CTI BioPharma Corp. on 5 of the 7 factors.

CorMedix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and other markets. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology. The company was formerly known as Picton Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to CorMedix, Inc. in January 2007. CorMedix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the commercialization of PIXUVRI, an aza-anthracenedione for the treatment of adult patients with multiply relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma in the European Union. The company is also developing Pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis. In addition, it is developing Tosedostat, an oral once-daily aminopeptidase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales Servier; development, commercialization, and license agreement with Baxter International Inc.; agreement with the University of Vermont, BIO Pte Ltd., Gynecologic Oncology Group, and PG-TXL Company, L.P; and license agreement with Vernalis (R&D) Limited. The company was formerly known as Cell Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to CTI BioPharma Corp. in May 2014. CTI BioPharma Corp. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.