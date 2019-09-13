CorMedix Inc. (CRMD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) and Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CorMedix Inc. 8 320.32 N/A -1.18 0.00 Codexis Inc. 18 13.76 N/A -0.21 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CorMedix Inc. 0.00% 0% -145.2% Codexis Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -13.5%

Volatility and Risk

CorMedix Inc.’s current beta is 2.93 and it happens to be 193.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Codexis Inc. on the other hand, has -0.06 beta which makes it 106.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

CorMedix Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.3 and 6.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Codexis Inc. are 3.4 and 3.4 respectively. CorMedix Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Codexis Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 16.8% of CorMedix Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 92.2% of Codexis Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.8% of CorMedix Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.9% of Codexis Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CorMedix Inc. 8.39% 6.25% 22.35% 3.09% 176.86% 50.23% Codexis Inc. -1.5% -3.26% -6.08% 3.84% 37.09% 10%

For the past year CorMedix Inc. was more bullish than Codexis Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors CorMedix Inc. beats Codexis Inc.

CorMedix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and other markets. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology. The company was formerly known as Picton Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to CorMedix, Inc. in January 2007. CorMedix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Codexis, Inc. discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering protein catalysts that perform chemical transformations. The companyÂ’s platform is used to discover novel biotherapeutic drug candidates for targeted human diseases, as well as for molecular biology and in vitro diagnostic enzymes. Its platform also improves the pharmaceuticals companies manufacturing productivity and efficiency, as well as helps in outsourcing the manufacture of the intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Further, the company develops biocatalysts for use in the fine chemicals market, including food and food ingredients, animal feed, flavors and fragrances, and agricultural chemicals. The company sells its products to pharmaceutical manufacturers through its direct sales and business development force in the United States and Europe. Codexis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.