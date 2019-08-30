CorMedix Inc. (CRMD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Both CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) and Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CorMedix Inc. 8 306.77 N/A -1.18 0.00 Clovis Oncology Inc. 18 2.64 N/A -7.16 0.00

Table 1 highlights CorMedix Inc. and Clovis Oncology Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CorMedix Inc. 0.00% 0% -145.2% Clovis Oncology Inc. 0.00% -196.4% -43%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 2.93 shows that CorMedix Inc. is 193.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Clovis Oncology Inc.’s 1.81 beta is the reason why it is 81.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

6.3 and 6.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CorMedix Inc. Its rival Clovis Oncology Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.4 and 4.2 respectively. CorMedix Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Clovis Oncology Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

CorMedix Inc. and Clovis Oncology Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CorMedix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Clovis Oncology Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Clovis Oncology Inc.’s potential upside is 108.33% and its average price target is $12.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 16.8% of CorMedix Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Clovis Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors. CorMedix Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.8%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.5% of Clovis Oncology Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CorMedix Inc. 8.39% 6.25% 22.35% 3.09% 176.86% 50.23% Clovis Oncology Inc. -4.7% -31.27% -40.43% -57.11% -75.79% -41.26%

For the past year CorMedix Inc. has 50.23% stronger performance while Clovis Oncology Inc. has -41.26% weaker performance.

Summary

CorMedix Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Clovis Oncology Inc.

CorMedix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and other markets. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology. The company was formerly known as Picton Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to CorMedix, Inc. in January 2007. CorMedix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Clovis Oncology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, an oral and small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious breast cancer mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca. The company is also involved in the ARIEL3 and ARIEL4 confirmatory trials of rucaparib as a potential maintenance therapy and treatment for ovarian cancer; trial of rucaparib in prostate indications (TRITON) 2, a Phase 2 single-arm study in men with metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer; and TRITON3, a Phase 3 comparative study in men with mCRPC enrolling BRCA mutant and ATM, as well as engages in the various clinical studies for other indications. It distributes its products primarily through specialty distributors and pharmacy providers to patients and health care providers. The company has license agreements with Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca UK Limited, Advenchen Laboratories LLC, and Celgene Corporation; and collaboration and license agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier; and a clinical collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate combination of Opdivo (Nivolumab) and Rubraca (rucaparib) in Phase 2 and pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials in multiple tumor types. Clovis Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.