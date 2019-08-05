CorMedix Inc. (CRMD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) and Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CorMedix Inc. 9 386.27 N/A -1.18 0.00 Cambrex Corporation 42 2.54 N/A 2.30 19.05

Table 1 highlights CorMedix Inc. and Cambrex Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) and Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CorMedix Inc. 0.00% 0% -145.2% Cambrex Corporation 0.00% 12.1% 6.6%

Risk & Volatility

CorMedix Inc. has a 2.93 beta, while its volatility is 193.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Cambrex Corporation has a 2.35 beta and it is 135.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

CorMedix Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.3 while its Quick Ratio is 6.2. On the competitive side is, Cambrex Corporation which has a 3 Current Ratio and a 2 Quick Ratio. CorMedix Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cambrex Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for CorMedix Inc. and Cambrex Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CorMedix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cambrex Corporation 0 1 2 2.67

On the other hand, Cambrex Corporation’s potential upside is 18.33% and its consensus target price is $49.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 16.8% of CorMedix Inc. shares and 0% of Cambrex Corporation shares. About 0.8% of CorMedix Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Cambrex Corporation has 1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CorMedix Inc. 8.39% 6.25% 22.35% 3.09% 176.86% 50.23% Cambrex Corporation -3.01% -5.09% 1.69% -1.88% -28.61% 16%

For the past year CorMedix Inc. has stronger performance than Cambrex Corporation

Summary

Cambrex Corporation beats on 6 of the 9 factors CorMedix Inc.

CorMedix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and other markets. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology. The company was formerly known as Picton Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to CorMedix, Inc. in January 2007. CorMedix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. The companyÂ’s products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals. It serves generic drug companies; and companies that discover and commercialize small molecule human therapeutics. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent agents. Cambrex Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.