CorMedix Inc. (CRMD)’s Financial Results Comparing With aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE)

CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) and aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CorMedix Inc. 9 351.18 N/A -1.18 0.00 aTyr Pharma Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -13.68 0.00

Table 1 highlights CorMedix Inc. and aTyr Pharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has CorMedix Inc. and aTyr Pharma Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CorMedix Inc. 0.00% 0% -145.2% aTyr Pharma Inc. 0.00% -81.3% -52%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 2.93 shows that CorMedix Inc. is 193.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, aTyr Pharma Inc. has a 2.3 beta which is 130.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of CorMedix Inc. are 6.3 and 6.2 respectively. Its competitor aTyr Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4 and its Quick Ratio is 4. CorMedix Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than aTyr Pharma Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 16.8% of CorMedix Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 35.3% of aTyr Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.8% of CorMedix Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, aTyr Pharma Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CorMedix Inc. 8.39% 6.25% 22.35% 3.09% 176.86% 50.23% aTyr Pharma Inc. -4.88% -35.74% -59.99% -49.87% -69.24% -49.42%

For the past year CorMedix Inc. has 50.23% stronger performance while aTyr Pharma Inc. has -49.42% weaker performance.

Summary

CorMedix Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors aTyr Pharma Inc.

CorMedix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and other markets. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology. The company was formerly known as Picton Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to CorMedix, Inc. in January 2007. CorMedix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.